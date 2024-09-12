Jennifer Lopez in Tears During ‘Worst Year of Her Life’: Report

A tearful Jennifer Lopez is struggling with heartbreak after losing her estranged husband Ben Affleck, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life,” a source told In Touch.

The divorce filing “devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed,” the source told In Touch.

TMZ first reported on August 20 that Lopez, 55, had filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. She is not seeking spousal support, and she dated their separation to April 26, according to TMZ.

In her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Lopez painted the romance as a great love affair, with the couple reuniting after years apart following a broken engagement 20 years before. “I fell in love with the love of my life,” she said in the documentary.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Had Areas of Incompatibility in Their Marriage, Her Documentary Revealed

In the documentary, Lopez and Affleck both revealed areas of incompatibility in their relationship. Both admitted that Affleck is less comfortable with being the subject of public attention than Lopez is, and she said that he wasn’t very comfortable with her making both a movie and a documentary that featured their romance.

“I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this, but he knows I’m an artist. He loves me,” she said in the documentary. She added that Affleck “doesn’t want to stop me . . . but that doesn’t mean he’s you know kind of comfortable being the muse.”

Affleck made it clear in the documentary that he prefers privacy. “Things that are private, I’d always felt are sacred and special because they’re private. So this was an adjustment,” he admitted in the documentary.

Jennifer Lopez Is Negotiating to Buy a New Home

Despite the reports of tears, on Instagram, Lopez has posted numerous photos showing her happily enjoying the summer and, in September, appearing at a Toronto film festival to promote her new movie “Unstoppable.”

“Still on a high from last night at #TIFF2024! It was such an incredible experience being surrounded by so much talent and passion for #UnstoppableMovie. Grateful for every moment and the amazing energy of the city,” she wrote in one post, which showed her smiling at the Toronto International Film Festival.

TMZ reported that Lopez is “in negotiations to buy the Azria Estate in Holmby Hills.” The home is listed for $55 million, but Lopez is negotiating for a reduced price, TMZ reported.

“The estate has 14 bedrooms and sits on a 3-acre lot with gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house, and an infinity pool with a sauna … plus an in-home theater and game room,” TMZ reported, adding that it is a famous Los Angeles estate. According to TMZ, Lopez filmed part of her Netflix movie “Atlas” at the mansion.