‘Livid’ Jennifer Lopez Believes She Looks Like a ‘Loser’ Amid Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez is “livid” because she feels like estranged husband Ben Affleck made her look like a “loser,” according to In Touch Weekly.

“J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser,” a source told the publication.

“It’s no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts,” the source added to In Touch, saying that Lopez is now vengeful. “He’s made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now she’s ready to go for his jugular!”

Lopez highlighted her newfound romance with old love Affleck, even creating a movie and documentary about it. In the documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” she presented her marriage as lasting love. The couple had dated 20 years before, became engaged and broke up three days before their wedding, before reuniting in 2021, the documentary explained. They married in 2022.

On August 20, 2024, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck without a lawyer, listing August 26, 2024, as their date of separation, TMZ reported.

Jennifer Lopez Was Unhappy That Ben Affleck Was Photographed With His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner in Connecticut, Reports Say

In Touch reported that Lopez was “fuming” when a smiling Affleck was photographed in Connecticut with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and two of their kids to move Violet, 18, into college at Yale University.

Lopez decided to file for divorce after learning that Affleck would be with Garner on their 2nd wedding anniversary, In Touch reported. The couple actually had two weddings; their first one was in Las Vegas, but it was followed up by a wedding in Georgia.

Lopez ended up filing for divorce on August 20, which was the exact day of the Georgia wedding, In Touch reported, adding that she wants to seek a “staggering settlement” from Affleck, with whom she does not have a prenuptial agreement.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Trying to Sell Their $68 Million Marital Home, Reports Say

The couple’s main joint asset is a mansion they purchased in California together, but they stand to lose $25 million on it, according to News Nation, which dubbed the residence a “white elephant.”

The couple’s $68 million mansion is not selling because “it’s horrifically overpriced, way too big and in an undesirable location,” News Nation reported.

“That house is actually worth between $40 and $50 million,” the source told News Nation. “It’s in a terrible location. Wallingford Estates is a gated community with no guard. Most homes in the area are from the 1970s and are worth between $5-10 million. This is just a huge white elephant. It’s garish, too big and dated with amenities that are just silly and not necessary (like an indoor sports complex).”

The source continued to News Nation, “The house is ugly. It was built in 2001 by a mediocre developer with just bad taste in architecture … it’s a mish-mosh of styles with a faux French roof. When it was built, it sat on the market for years and was listed at $100 million, so maybe (Affleck and Lopez) thought they got a deal for buying it at $61 million. But remember, they also put millions into renovating it to their tastes.”