Jeremih’s COVID-19 Update: Day 6 in Hospital, Still in ‘Critical Condition’

Six days after the news broke that Jeremih was hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, the singer remains in “critical condition,” his agent said in a statement to Variety on November 19.

While his outlook is grim, all hope is not lost. Jeremih, 33, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Fenton, was “just pulled off the ventilator,” his agent said, but he’s still in the ICU at a Chicago hospital.

Rapper 50 Cent, who collaborated with Jeremih on the hit song, “Down on Me,” was the first person to reveal that the singer was receiving care for coronavirus. He tweeted, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real.” On Instagram, 50 Cent also revealed that Jeremih was “in ICU in Chicago.”

Sources told TMZ last Saturday that Jeremih was not doing well and that his “prognosis” was “bleak.” Sources also told the outlet that Jeremih’s condition has continued to worsen and that he required a breathing ventilator.

It’s positive news that Jeremih no longer needs to be on a ventilator as his family, friends, and fans continue to pray for a full recovery.

Chance the Rapper Tweeted Jeremih Was ‘Ill Right Now’ & Asked for Prayers

Six days ago, Chance the Rapper asked his 8.3 million followers on Twitter for prayers for his fellow Chicago artist. He tweeted, Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih 🙏🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

Big Sean also tweeted asking for prayers for Jeremih, as did rapper Meek Mill. Singer Toni Braxton tweeted on November 14, “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers.”

Hitmaka’s Cryptic Instagram Post Was the First Alert that Something was Gravely Wrong Jeremih

Hitmaka was the first to post about Jeremih on November 14. The rapper shared a photo of Jeremih and wrote, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.” On his Instagram stories, Hitmaka wrote, “My dawg changed my life he gone pull thru pray for @Jeremih.”

In a second message on his Instagram stories, “We need that energy,” Hitmaka wrote with the praying hands emoji. “Pray for my brother he gone shake back.”

wtf is he TALKING ABOUT BRU?? WHAT HAPPENED TO JEREMIH? pic.twitter.com/bdO1rnfbTS — victor (@victormayy) November 14, 2020

Numerous celebrities such as Torae, Trina, Eric Bellinger, Bryan Michael Cox, and Tank commented on Hitmaka’s post with encouraging messages. Hitmaka and Jeremih both appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and during a 2019 interview with Power 105.1 the rapper said, “Jeremih is always gonna be my favorite person to work with because he changed my life.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Reenacts ‘My Cousin Vinny’ During Press Briefing