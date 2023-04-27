Jerry Springer Dead: What Was His Cause of Death?

Jerry Springer, the talk show host known for his sometimes-raucous television show, has died at the age of 79, according to TMZ.

Springer was also a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.”

His cause of death was pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ, which quoted a family spokesperson as saying Springer died of a “brief illness.”

Sources told TMZ that illness was pancreatic cancer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jerry Springer Was Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer a Few Months Before His Death, Reports Say

According to TMZ, Springer learned he had pancreatic cancer only a few months before his death but “took a turn for the worse” before dying on April 27, 2023.

Spring died at home in Chicago on the morning of Thursday, April 27, 2023, TMZ reported, adding that the death was peaceful.

Jerry Springer Was Active on Instagram Only Weeks Before His Death

Springer was still posting photos on Instagram showing him out and about six weeks before his death.

“Thank you to @mortampa for a great time at the Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Parade in Ybor City! I’ll be back 🍀” he wrote in one of his final posts.

Fans are now leaving comments under that Instagram page. “long live da greatest,” wrote one. “It was so great to meet you and spend some time in the studio with you, jerry! thanks for coming out,” wrote another.

Jerry Springer Was an Ohio Politician Before He Turned to Television

According to his biography on Britannica, Springer was a politician in the 1970s, serving as a Cincinnati city councilmember before being “forced to resign from the council over a controversy involving prostitution.”

He won that seat back and was that city’s mayor before running unsuccessfully for Ohio’s governorship, Britannica reported. That’s when he decided to focus on television.

Springer also worked on Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign, according to Britannica.