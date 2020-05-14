JWoww Boyfriend Update: Are She and Her Boyfriend Still Dating?

A new season of Jersey Shore brings a new set of drama, especially after the explosive bridesmaid’s speech Jenni “JWoww” Farley helped give at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. In fact, Jenni and her boyfriend Zack “24” Clayton Carpinello previously fought over Angelina after he was caught flirting with her at the club. When the episode aired the duo broke up, though they have since reconnected.

Most recently, Jenni shared pictures of them celebrating Halloween together with her kids. They dressed as the members of Stranger Things. He’s also posted several photos of Jenni’s son, Greyson.

As the couple gets ready for Christmas, they have been decorating together. “I was going to use this picture for something motivating and ass-kicking. But, I’ll use it to describe my current situation. Decorating,” he wrote on November 17. “It never ends😂😂 But our stuff is badass.”

In the comment section, Jenni laughed along and wrote, “So dramatic.”

Zack & Jenni Quarantined Together

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello have been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. To show his appreciation for the MTV reality star, the professional wrestler gifted Farley a present on May 3, giving her a planner that says “Organized Chaos” on the front.

“When you become a teacher, therapist, chef, referee overnight… you need a book to keep it together lol,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of the planner. “It’s perfect. Thank you @zackcarpinello,” she wrote, as shown in a screenshot by CheetSheet.com.

Zack also spent Mother’s Day with Farley and her two children: Meilani and Greyson. “I’m proud to spend Mother’s Day with these 3 (We had a paint project before this picture and Greyson got in a fight with the brush),” he wrote on May 10. The photo showed Farley holding both her children. She added in the comment section, “I love you.”

He also celebrated Greyson’s fourth birthday. “Greyson had the best day ever for his birthday yesterday. He did about a hundred laps running back and forth to the bounce houses and in and out of the pool all day long,” the wrestler wrote. “Loved seeing him smile the whole day, even when he was exhausted and still racing us through the bounce houses. Also.. this hulk cake was perfect.”

On May 2, Zack shared a picture of their feet by the pool, which prompted fellow Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to ask, “Are you rich?”

The professional wrestler has been more open about sharing public posts about their relationship, writing Farley a poem for her birthday. He listed all the reasons he loved her, starting each line with “because.”

Because you wake up every day wanting to be better than yesterday.

Because you are successful in so many ways.

Because you know your value.

Because you are authentic.

Because integrity means a lot to you.

Because we share the visions and goals.

Because we truly respect each other.

Because your really have a sweet heart.

Because we are so special together.

Because we grow together every day.

Because you are my best friend.

Because our love is incredible.

Why Farley and Carpinello Broke Up

Although things are better now, Zack and Jenni briefly split after he was caught being inappropriate with Angelina. Before the episode aired, she had placed the blame on Angelina, but the episode proved that it was Zack who was hitting on Angelina when she was right next to Jenni. The star was incredibly intoxicated at the time and didn’t notice what was happening between the two. She later found out the details from Vinny.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Jenni wrote in October when the segment from Season 2 of Family Vacation aired. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at, and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels.”

The Jersey Shore star continued: “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is to know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.” The couple later reconnected in December.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Pauly D and JWoww Hooking Up: Are They Together Now?