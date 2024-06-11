‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ran From Officers Investigating ‘Domestic Violence,’ Police Say

The attorney for “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick is blaming a reaction to medication for accusations lodged against her in New Jersey, according to TMZ.

The June 2024 complaint against Pivarnick, which was signed by Officer Christoph Poss and obtained by the news site App, accuses Pivarnick of committing “an act of obstructing by purposely running from uniformed officers in an attempt to run into a house, lock the door and prevent law enforcement to conduct a domestic violence investigation,” App reported.

According to TMZ, which broke news of Pivarnick’s arrest, she is accused of “simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest” in New Jersey.

The accusations stem from the jurisdiction of the Freehold Township Police Department, which has refused to release further details, saying the incident is confidential, according to TMZ. Heavy has also reached out to the Freehold Township Police Department, seeking additional information. TMZ reported that the incident occurred at Pivarnick’s house.

However, the news site App obtained details of the incident from court documents.

Pivarnick, 37, who starred on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” lives in the Freehold Township home with her fiance Vinny Tortorella, according to App.

Angelina Pivarnick’s Attorney Says She Had an ‘Adverse Reaction’ to Medication, Reports Say

James Leonard, Pivarnick’s attorney, told TMZ, “This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time.”

The attorney pointed out to TMZ that she was accused in a “municipal summons.”

Pivarnick has 1.4 million followers on her Instagram page, where she posts glamour shots. She also has a website where she sells merchandise.

Police Accused Angelina Pivarnick of ‘Running From Uniformed Officers,’ Reports Say

App further reported that, in the court documents, “police said that she pulled her arms away and refused to comply with the instructions of the officers once she was taken into custody.”

The complaint does not identify the victim but says that person sustained “bodily injury” after Pivarnick was accused of “striking him with her hands/fists causing scratches, redness and complaint of pain to the victim’s hands.”

She was also accused of “striking the victim’s ‘vehicle with her hands causing damage under $500,'” App reported, citing court documents.

Page Six reported that Tortorella was at the house when the incident occurred, but it’s not clear whether he was listed as the victim.

According to Page Six, in 2023, police were also called to the couple’s home for a domestic violence investigation, but Pivarnick declined to press charges.

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Pivarnick’s attorney, Leonard, told Page Six of that incident.

“My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred,” Tortorella’s attorney Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder said in a statement to Page Six of the 2023 incident.