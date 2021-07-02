Angelina Pivarnick Filed for Divorce From Chris Larangeira

“Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship with her husband Chris Larangeira has been scrutinized for years. The couple, who seems to fight all the time, has battled back against rumors that their relationship was over, but it looks like things got so bad that Pivarnick actually filed for divorce back in January, this according to Us Weekly.

The report indicates that Pivarnick filed the paperwork, but it’s unclear if she “ever served him with the papers.”

Although there is no sign of a reconciliation between Pivarnick and Larangeira on Angelina’s Instagram account, Us Weekly reports that the two have evidently tried to work things out over the past several months. As evidenced by an Instagram photo that Pivarnick shared just three days ago, she is still wearing her wedding ring.

According to InTouch Weekly, “Jersey Shore” fans have seen some of Pivarnick’s marital struggles play out on the show. While Larangeira doesn’t appear in many episodes, Pivarnick has had candid talks with her roommates about how rocky things have been in her marriage.

Pivarnick and Larangeira got married on November 20, 2019. “Jersey Shore” cameras were rolling and some of the footage from their wedding was aired on MTV.

Larangeira Shared a Photo With His ‘Wife’ in May

Pivarnick and Larangeira have not confirmed nor denied the current status of their relationship. Additonally, the two don’t often post about each other on social media, which makes it challenging for fans to figure out what might be going on between the two.

Larangeira’s most recent pic with his wife was posted on May 18. “Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all,” he captioned the shot. He attended MTV’s “Unscripted” Awards with Pivarnick, leading fans to believe that they were on better terms.

According to InTouch Weekly, Pivarnick wished her husband a happy birthday on Instagram last month, though it must have happened on her Instagram Story as there is no sign of Larangeira on her Instagram in 2021.

Pivarnick Said Her Husband ‘Moved Out’ Before Christmas

Pivarnick and Larangeira’s relationship has been up and down over the past several months — that much Pivarnick has admitted. In fact, she revealed that her husband actually moved out following a fight that they had.

“We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it’s been a few weeks now,” Pivarnick revealed on the June 10 episode of “Jersey Shore,” according to E! News.

“Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife’ card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair,” Pivarnick added.

And while the brunette reality star wanted to go to therapy to try to work things out, she said that her husband refused. She also admitted to hiring a lawyer because her husband “blocked” her.

