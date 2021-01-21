This ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Might Be Headed for Divorce

Jersey Shore fans are more convinced than ever that Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira have broken up.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish November 2019 wedding, have been unusual displaying social media behavior that has fans thinking they’ve split after just one year of marriage.

Angelina kicked off the New Year by posting, then deleting, a fake pregnancy announcement, and things only got weirder from there.

So what’s the deal? Here’s what you need to know.

The Newlyweds Recently Stopped Following Each Other on Social Media

While rumors have swirled about the couple for a while now, Angelina, 34, and Chris, 42, began unfollowing other’s Instagram accounts in mid-January, according to In Touch Weekly.

An insider told the outlet that “Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked,” then added that there is “nothing to announce right now” regarding the couple’s marriage, and if something is going on it will play out on TV.

“They’re telling friends ‘everything is good’ and ‘there’s nothing to worry about,” the source said. “If anything did happen or if the rumors about them splitting are true, it would be revealed on Jersey Shore.”

Angelina Posted a Cryptic Message To Instagram In Recent Days & Turned Off the Comments on Her Page

Earlier this month, Angelina took to Instagram to post a glam photo as she posed in a shimmery top while sitting at a bar. The gorgeous reality star posted a message about bettering herself and she included the hashtag #newstart.

“It’s only been 9 days into the new year and I’ve already learned a lot. I commit to making this year the best one yet :). Onto bigger and better things. #growing #learning #betteringmyself #happiness #success #prosperity #newstart #positivity #nonegativity,”she wrote.

In another move, Angelina also turned off the comments on her recent posts so fans can no longer bombard her with breakup questions.

Days after Angelina’s post was shared, Chris posted a motivational quote on his Instagram page, but it was the message he chose — a Martin Luther King Jr. quote about moving forward — that had some questioning if he’s making a change in his life.

Several commenters asked if the post meant that Chris and Angelina were splitting up.

“She’s not in his bio anymore,” one commenter noted.

“Did u get divorced?” another asked.

“I think [they’re] taking a break and they just don’t want it out on social media!” a third fan added.

In addition to the speculation on Instagram, there’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to the split rumors.

“Anyone else think they’re on the outs??” one Reddit commenter wrote. “Angelina never posts him anymore, they’re not following each other on Instagram, and Angelina has turned off all her comments on ig. Something seems fishy.”

Angelina has spent a good part of her marriage squashing split rumors.

In August, a fan noted that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star took her husband’s last name and took that as a sign that the recent “break up” stories were untrue, per In Touch Weekly

“Fake news,” Angelina replied on Twitter at the time.

And on her most recent Instagram story, she flashed her massive wedding ring while holding a friend’s baby — which could be another way of her saying her marriage is not on the rocks.

