Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband Deletes Video About Wedding Speech Scandal

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira talked about the infamous wedding speech scandal in a since-deleted Instagram video. At their wedding last year, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese gave a mean-spirited speech that ended with the audience booing them off the stage. Snooki has since quit the show because of the debacle, and Chis is now claiming that he and Angelina had no idea the girls were going to make a bridesmaid’s toast.

“Yes, we joke around, we can take a joke, but not at someone’s wedding,” Chris said in the video, according to In Touch Weekly. “You don’t do it then. We didn’t know about the speech at all.”

Things between the female members of the cast are not great but Jenni would like to be on common ground with Angelina so things are easier for Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Magro.

“I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward… even if it’s not like a friendship, but it’s for the betterment of everybody. And I think that’s truly where I’m at with the relationship,” she told In Touch Weekly. “It’s relatable to the fact that if you have a coworker you don’t like or you try and do something for the better of, for me personally, the better the show, the betterment of my roommates.”

Mike “The Situation” Is The Mediator

Mike “The Situation” is taking on a new role this season. The cast is reuniting for Family Vacation on the heels of the wedding speech scandal and he wants his roomies to make amends.

A preview for the premiere of Season 4 starts out with Mike talking to his wife, Lauren, three months after the wedding. “I’m a little anxious. I just want to get everyone’s point of view.”

“The wedding drama has continued to escalate on a monthly basis,” he added in a confessional. “It’s time to heal. I think we have a situation, obviously… I really think we gotta do something.”

Vinny was the first to arrive at Mike and Lauren’s house. He didn’t think making amends would be easy. “Those girls are angry and there’s no turning them,” the Keto guido confessed. “I don’t know where we go from here.”

“Angelina thinks they intentionally ruined her wedding with some speech,” Vinny said, noting that Deena, and Jenni don’t even want to be in the same room as Angelina. “Everybody’s split up… It changes the whole dynamic of everybody.”

Lauren and Vinny agreed that Mike would be the “perfect person” to act as the mediator.

Mike Calls A State of the Union

Deena and Jenni agreed to meet with Mike, Lauren and Vinny to talk about the current state of their relationships. Jenni joked in a confessional that she had no idea what Mike meant by throwing a “State of the Union.”

Deena and Jenni were painstakingly quiet at first when Mike revealed that the meeting was about Angelina, and Vinny broke the ice by saying he would continue to hate Angelina to remain consistent.

Things didn’t start off well. Deena said there would be no “reconciliation” and Jenni added that she was happy to move on, but that she wanted to do it without Angelina.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the premiere of Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

