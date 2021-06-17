Are Angelina Pivarnick & Her Husband Together After D***Pic Story?

“Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick revealed people have been sending her inappropriate photos amid rumors she split from husband Chris Larangiera.

Though Pivarnick has been lamenting about the state of her marriage in current episodes of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” the Staten Island native put out a PSA via her Instagram story on June 16 where she asked men to stop sending her “d*** pics.” She also let her followers know that she shows all of the “gross” images to her husband they laugh about them together.

“Some of these DMs [direct messages] I’m getting on a daily basis are corny as f***,” she said on June 16. “Sometimes I see these DMs and I’m like, ‘Did that person really read that with a clear conscious and press the send button?’ Like, what goes on in your f***ing mind.”

“One more thing, while I wrap it up: Don’t send me your d*** pics because they’re all gross,” Pivarnick added. “So I don’t want to see your s***, your hairy balls. I don’t give a s*** about it.”

“I just show Chris and he laughs,” she said, panning the camera to reveal her husband in the background.

Based on Pivarnick’s message and the that she included Larangiera in the PSA, it seems likely the duo are still together.

The duo knew each other for more than 10 years before they started dating in 2016. Two years later, they happily announced their engagement. Pivarnick and Larangiera said “I do” in November 2019, but not without drama. There was a massive fight at their wedding after “Jersey Shore” stars Nicole Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese trashed Pivarnick in their bridesmaid’s speech.

Larangiera Attended the MTV ‘Unscripted’ Awards With Pivarnick

The drama between Larangiera and Pivarnick went down over the holidays, but by MTV’s “Unscripted” Awards they seemed to be on better terms. Larangeira escorted his wife to the event and penned a special message to her and the cast of “Jersey Shore” won the prize for best docu-reality show.

Larangeira posed on the red carpet with Pivarnick and the “Jersey Shore” cast. “Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all,” Larangiera wrote on Instagram.

The Pandemic Put a Strain on Pivarnick’s Relationship

While some couples were able to grow closer during the coronavirus pandemic, Pivarnick and Larangiera experienced the opposite effect. She revealed the couple had a “nonexistent” sex life on the June 10 episode of “Jersey Shore.”

“It was a lot with this pandemic,” Pivarnick told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “Unlike Pauly D and Nikki Hall, it didn’t really help our relationship out too much. It kind of did the opposite.”

Fights have led to a drop in their intimacy. “It’s, like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she said on a June episode of “Jersey Shore.” “So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang.”

“I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes,” Pivarnick continued. “I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

