Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Secret Details About Jersey Shore Feud

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick revealed what viewers haven’t seen about her feud with Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley. While the men of Jersey Shore have been working hard to get the girls together, Angelina explained during an interview with Too Fab that she too had tried to smooth things over with Deena and Jenni, but they weren’t interested in making amends. The girls have been on bad terms since Angelina’s wedding in November 2019, with Jersey Shore favorite Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quitting the series because of the incident.

Deena, Jenni and Nicole faced a major backlash from fans after their mean-spirited bridesmaid’s speech leaked, with the girls saying things like Angelina was “throw up to our hangovers,” the “dump to our island,” and the “trash to our bags.” The uproar against the three girls unleashed once more when the episode aired in June and again at the premiere of Season 4, as noted by Cheatsheet.com.

With viewers at odds with Deena once more, the pint-sized reality star took to Twitter to defend herself. “Just so everyone knows — I TRIED apologizing to Angelina numerous times after the wedding and got shut out,” she tweeted. “I felt like she fed into the drama and online sh*t we were going through. [I] hope they show me explaining why I was where I was at that point.”

Angelina, however, wasn’t buying it. That’s where she revealed for the first time that she tried to make amends with her roommates. “I know [Cortese is] pregnant — I totally get that,” the Staten Island native told Too Fab. “But before she was pregnant, she didn’t want to sit down with me. This was a thing for a year. I knew this was gonna happen. I know how they work now. It’s kinda like, alright Deena, shouldn’t I be the one crying?”

Mike & Ronnie Tried to Help Angelina Fix Things, She Says

Since the guys were serious about everyone making up, Angelina decided to work with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to come to common ground with Deena and Jenni.

“Mike and I were working behind the scenes trying to get these girls to want to sit down with me off-camera,” she told Too Fab. “Mike was there for all of this. Ron was calling me every other day like, ‘C’mon, what are we doing here.’”

Angelina is ready to move on from the wedding disaster. “It was like, enough is enough at this point,” she told the publication. “I just wanted to sit down with them and just see what they had to say and just squash this sh*t already. Life is short, you know?”

Deena Cried When She Found Out Angelina Was Returning

Deena, who is pregnant with her second child, was so overwhelmed when Mike told her that Angelina was coming back for Season 4 that she broke down in tears. When everyone first arrived at the hotel in Las Vegas, it was without Angelina, but Mike soon disclosed that it wasn’t going to last for long.

“I just feel that’s honesty is the best policy,” Mike told her on the December 17th episode. “Quite possibly Angelina’s maybe showing up very soon.”

Deena was not pleased. “Angelina’s coming? Are you guys kidding?” Deena she asked. “My heart’s beating really fast.”

“The whole day was so nice, and now the boys drop this bomb on me,” the self-proclaimed meatball told MTV cameras in a confessional. “This wasn’t even supposed to be a f***ing thing, and here I am, blindsided.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

