Angelina Pivarnick Reveals The Truth About Feud With Co-Stars

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick broke down in tears when her female roommates gave a mean-spirited speech at her wedding. The girls have continued to fight, even after Angelina seemingly extended an olive branch with an Instagram post that said she forgave the trio. Angelina originally laughed during the toast, so why did she get so upset?

While Snooki, Jenni and Deena have maintained they didn’t intentionally try to upset Angelina, the Staten Island native wasn’t worried about her own feelings. She didn’t like how the toast affected her husband, Chris Larangeira, her family and her guests. For example, the entire room erupted in boos when the girls made fun of Staten Island is a group that was filled with Staten Islanders.

“It wasn’t about me. I can take a joke,” Angelina tweeted when the episode aired in June. “It is the fact that I looked at my husband and felt his pain. And all of my guests were upset and booing.”

Everyone apologized to Angelina but she didn’t think they were being authentic since they accidentally included her in a group chat where they apparently were talking negatively about her. “I wasn’t going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking s*** about me the night of my wedding?” she wrote. “And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go.”

Deena & Jenni Confirm They’re On Bad Terms With Angelina

Ahead of the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation–which is minus Snooki for the first time in the show’s history–Jenni and Deena revealed that things with Angelina still aren’t great.

“It’s relatable to the fact that if you have a coworker you don’t like or you try and do something for the better of, for me personally, the better the show, the betterment of my roommates,” Jenni told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward … even if it’s not like a friendship, but it’s for the betterment of everybody. And I think that’s truly where I’m at with the relationship.”

Deena was more succinct with her response, but she also confirmed that things with Angelina were–even nearly a year after the wayward toasts took place. “I mean, you know, it was definitely a tough, tough couple months, almost a year with the whole wedding debacle,” she told the publication.

Mike Tries To Get The Girls To Forgive Each Other

With the family at war, Mike “The Situation” Sorrento has decided to take on the role of “The Mediator.” Previews for the new season showed that the guys were upset their friends were fighting and didn’t think they’d be able to forgive each other unless they intervened.

“I called everyone over for pretty much the State of the Union and how we move forward from here,” Mike said in the preview. “Where do we go from here? That’s the thing. We are what’s everything. You don’t give up everything for one thing.”

Vinny knew it wasn’t going to be easy. “Angelina thinks they intentionally ruined her wedding with some speech,” he said. “We got Nicole, who’s not here. We got [Jenni and Deena] saying they won’t be in the same room as this person. Everybody’s, like, split up. I don’t like the whole split up thing. It changes the whole dynamic of everybody.”

