‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Filming in New Location

The Jersey Shore cast is back on the East Coast to film new episodes. Following last fall’s filming “bubble” at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, which was rented out just for the Jersey Shore cast and crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the MTV reality show moved back to the East Coast to film episodes for what is now being described as the second half of Season 4.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino previously teased that filming was underway after a Twitter follower wrote, “Hoping there’s more seasons.”

“Filming now,” The Situation replied on Twitter in February.

But there been some confusion on which season the cast was actually filming. Several Jersey Shore cast members referred to the last Family Vacation episode — which featured Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding redo in Las Vegas — as the “season finale.” But The Situation’s wife called it the “mid-season finale” on Instagram and that now appears to be the case, with more episodes on the way soon.

The Jersey Shore Cast is Filming at a Resort in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains

TMZ posted several photos of the Jersey Shore cast members locked down at the Woodloch Resort, a family resort in the Pocono Mountains.

Lauren Sorrentino and her husband were photographed posing by a lake at the resort. In addition, Pauly DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall posted a photo in front of a fireplace at the resort that TMZ has determined to be Woodloch.

A source told the outlet that producers are adhering to local, state, and federal COVID-19 safety requirements while filming in the East coast “bubble.” It is unclear how much of the resort was rented out for the Jersey Shore cast members or how long they will be filming there.

Fans know that both Lauren Sorrentino and Deena Cortese are very pregnant, so they will have to get home to Jersey soon.

Angelina Pivarnick Was Spotted Filming With Nicole Polizzi at a New Jersey Restaurant

The new Poconos report comes days after Angelina was spotted filming with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi following a long estrangement. The reality stars were on bad terms in the aftermath of the mean-spirited bridesmaid speech that was delivered by the female Jersey Shore cast members at Angelina’s original wedding in 2019. Snooki even quit the show over the drama.

While Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley hashed things out with Angelina on camera on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s fourth season, Snooki sat the first half of the season out and said she was “done” with Jersey Shore.

“I’m definitely not done with TV,” Snooki said on her It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast, per People. “I’m just done with that show.”

But the MTV veteran was spotted with Angelina in late February at Lucco Cucina & Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey, as seen in a photo posted by TMZ. A producer was also seen sitting near with the duo as cameras filmed their lunch date, presumably for an upcoming episode of Jersey Shore.

A source told Us Weekly that Snooki’s meetup with Angelina lasted about 90 minutes and appeared to be a “calm meeting.”

“Everything looked cool between them,” the insider dished. “They were just hanging out and having a nice time.”

