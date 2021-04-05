Deena Cortese Shares Photos From Her Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower

Deena Nicole Cortese was the guest of honor for an adorable baby shower held for her less than a month before she is due to give birth to her second child. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star had a “sprinkle”-style shower to commemorate the impending birth of her second son, Cameron, who is due May 1.

The 34-year-old reality star, who already has a 2-year-old son, CJ, with her husband Chris Buckner, celebrated with a teddy bear-themed bash a few days after she shared photos from her magical maternity shoot. The MTV star’s celebration was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but four of the women that she is closest to were able to safely attend in person.

Deena Celebrated Virtually With a Teddy Bear Themed Party

On Instagram, Deena shared a slideshow with her 3.2 million followers as she revealed that her mother Joann, sister Joanie, mother-in-law Julie, and friend Liv all attended the party in person to make the day “super special” for her. The rest of the guests attended via Zoom as they celebrated Deena’s baby boy Cameron.

The color scheme for the party was light blue and white, and Deena wore a coordinating dress in a baby blue shade. In one photo, the expectant mom held up a teddy bear-topped cake while wearing cute bear ears. In another snap, Deena posed next to a table filled with treats alongside a banner that said “Sprinkled with Love.” Another pic showed big brother CJ helping his mom open up gifts for baby Cameron.

Fans and famous friends reacted with comments and celebratory emoji, including Deena’s longtime friend and Jersey Shore costar, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who wrote, “Beautiful!”

Deena’s First Baby Shower in 2018 Also Served as a Jersey Shore Reunion

Nearly three years ago, Deena celebrated the birth of her first son CJ with a bash at a New Jersey restaurant. The MTV reality star also reunited with Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and – surprise! – former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola— for the party.

Because Sammi opted out of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation revival series, the gathering was the first time all of the Jersey Shore ladies were together since Deena’s wedding in 2017, according to People.

Snooki and JWoww also brought their then 4-year-old daughters Giovanna and Meilani to the celebration, and the two little girls sweetly posed together by the dessert table, looking very much like their famous “mawmas.”

