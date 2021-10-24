PHOTOS: Deena Cortese & Her Family Sport Pixar-Themed Costumes

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese showed off her family’s Halloween costumes in two separate Instagram posts.

Deena Cortese Shared Two Instagram Posts That Showed Her Family Wearing Halloween Costumes

The first post, uploaded on October 23, showed the MTV personality dressed as Bo Peep from the “Toy Story” film franchise. Her husband Christopher Buckner sported a Woody costume, while their 2-year-old son Christopher John “CJ” Buckner dressed as Buzz Lightyear. The couple’s 5-month-old son, Cameron, also wore a Rex the T-Rex costume. Cortese and Buckner smiled brightly while they held onto their sons. A dessert table can be seen in the background.

In the caption of the post, Cortese revealed that CJ had requested his costume.

“I’d travel to ‘infinity and beyond’ for you 3 [family emoji] When CJ says he wants to be buzz light year for Halloween .. we take on toy story [Jack-O’-Lantern] [orange heart emoji] #halloween #buzzlightyear #woody #bopeep #rex #toystory,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Beautiful family! Your boy’s [sic] are so handsome! [red heart emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji],” wrote one fan.

“[Heart-eye emoji] This is amazing!! Beautiful family [red heart emoji],” added another.

“You all look so adorably cute [four smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] [four red heart emojis],” shared a third commenter.

The following post, uploaded on October 24, consisted of two photos. The first image showed Cortese and her husband kissing. Their dog, Cali, was also featured in the photo. The couple faced the photographer for the second snap. Cortese shared a quote said by Bo Peep in “Toy Story” in the post’s caption.

“Maybe I can get somebody else to watch my sheep tonight ..remember I’m only a couple of “blocks” away – Bo Peep (toy story) [grinning and squinting emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji] #woody #bopeep,” wrote Cortese.

Buckner responded to his wife’s Instagram post by leaving two red heart emoji in the comments section.

Mike Sorrentino Shared His Family’s Halloween Costumes on His Podcast

Deena Cortese is not the only “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” cast member who is dressing as a Pixar character for Halloween. During an October episode of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” co-hosted by his wife Lauren Sorrentino, he shared that they were excited to celebrate the upcoming holidays with their 5-month-old son Romeo. Lauren revealed that they plan to dress as the Parr family from the 2004 animated film “The Incredibles.”

“Little Romeo is being Jack Jack, which I think he will be an amazing Jack Jack,” said Mike.

During the podcast episode, Lauren discussed celebrating Halloween when she was younger.

“Growing up Halloween was cold, like growing up I remember being in Halloween outfits and it being cold. Like you’d wanna put a sweatshirt over your outfit. It was always the struggle of do you put the sweatshirt under your costume, over your costume like as a kid it was like a hot mess because it was always rainy and cold,” shared the 36-year-old.

Mike then shared that he is “not the biggest Halloween guy.” Lauren also noted that she is not overly fond of the spooky holiday, but she “like[s] the fall aesthetic.”

