PHOTOS: Inside Deena Cortese’s Stunning New Jersey Home

Deena Cortese is the ultimate Jersey girl. The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star was born and raised in the Garden State, got married at a winery in New Egypt, and recently bought a house in the same area she grew up in.

When she was first married, Deena first lived in a small townhouse with her husband, Christopher Buckner, in Jackson, New Jersey, per Life & Style. But in 2019, the couple moved into a larger place to accommodate their growing family.

Deena Lives in a $630K Mansion That is Located Not far From Where She Grew Up

Before she moved into her family home, Deena kept her fans in the loop on her house-buying ventures. She even teased her move-in day in an Instagram post in November 2019, which showed her sitting on the stairway of her new home days before settlement on the property.

After welcoming sons CJ and Cameron, the MTV reality star and her husband are now raising their family in the supersized home they purchased in New Egypt, New Jersey, according to ScreenRant.

The $630,000 home features more than 3,000 square feet of living space and boasts five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, including a master bath with a jacuzzi tub, according to The Sun. It also features a grand entryway, a formal living room and dining room, a gym, and a large kitchen with white cabinetry and marble countertops that open to a great room area. The massive fireplace in Deena’s home features built-ins, and there are dark hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, moldings, and custom trim work throughout.

Deena also enjoys decking out her house for the holidays as can be by her Halloween and Christmas-themed posts on Instagram. Last October, she even announced the impending arrival of Baby No. 2 in a fall-themed set up on the front porch of her home.

Deena’s Home Features a Large Yard Perfect for Snowy Days and Summertime Swims

Deena and her husband frequently share photos of their family on Instagram and some of the pics showcase the clan out in their yard. Last winter, the couple built a snowman with CJ in their front yard, and more recently the family of four posed for a pic on the patio by their backyard pool.

In April, Deena’s husband Chris also shared a video of their son CJ helping him in the backyard pool area. The video gave a good look at the view of the pool from the back of the Buckner house.

Deena is a millionaire thanks to her “Jersey Shore” fame. The MTV reality star’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While she is wealthy, Deena’s house is more conservative than some of the homes owned by her “Jersey Shore” co-stars.

Pal Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi owns a $2.3 million custom home in Florham Park, New Jersey, per Life & Style, as well as an expensive beach house in Toms River. Jenni “JWoww’ Farley also dropped nearly $2 million on her lavish home in Holmdel. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also paid seven figures for a luxurious mansion in the same new New Jersey that JWoww lives in.

READ NEXT: Inside Mike & Lauren Sorrentino’s $1.8 Million House