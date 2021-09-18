Deena Cortese Shares Who Her Co-Stars Would Play in ‘Mean Girls’

Deena Cortese stars on the hit MTV series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with some of her co-stars.

Deena Cortese Shared a Picture of Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars on Instagram

The post, which was uploaded on September 17, showed Cortese posing with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick in what appears to be a kitchen. Cortese opted to wear a blouse adorned with a sunflower pattern tucked into a pair of blue jeans. Pivarnick also wore a floral pattern top and distressed jeans. Polizzi sported a black romper and matching sweater. Farley chose a casual ensemble and paired a pink hooded sweatshirt with black leggings.

In the post’s caption, Cortese shared who she believed her “Jersey Shore” co-stars would play if they were in the 2004 film “Mean Girls.” The mother-of-two shared that she believed that she was best suited for the kind but ditzy Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) while Pivarnick would portray the film’s protagonist, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan). She assigned Farley to play the queen bee, Regina George (Rachel McAdams), and Polizzi to be Regina’s frazzled sidekick, Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert).

Quite a few fans shared that they appreciated Cortese’s caption in the post’s comments section.

“Why is this so accurate [crying-laughing emoji] I’m dying. Legit dead,” wrote one social media user.

“OMG YES [clapping emoji] [red heart emoji] Absolutely perfect casting too!! [okay hand emoji] [pink heart emoji],” shared another commenter.

“Why is this so accurate tho? Y’all need to dress up as them for Halloween plz,” added another fan.

“Idk I feel like Snooki is definitely Regina George,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Polizzi replied to that Instagram user and wrote that “lmao no that’s def my jwoww.”

Deena Cortese & Jenni Farley Spoke About Snooki in June 2021

As fans are aware, Polizzi temporarily quit “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” but appeared in a few episodes of season 4 and will be a cast member for the upcoming season. During a June 2021 interview with CBS New York, Cortese and Farley discussed having the 33-year-old as their co-star again.

“Oh my god, I love having my meatball back, she brings the missing ingredient, you know. Like all of us together — it’s like we make a perfect cake and when one of us is missing, it’s like not the same so I’m just so happy that she decided to come back,” said Cortese.

Farley agreed with Cortese and asserted that Polizzi is “like the frosting to [their] cake.”

“There’s no ‘Jersey Shore,’ there’s no ‘Family Vacation’ without our whole family, so I was so thankful,” said the 35-year-old.

During the interview, Cortese also shared what she enjoyed most about filming the fourth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“I just love being with my roommates and especially all of our families because we have just — all of our personalities together just — it’s just indescribable when we’re all together like in a room,” said Cortese. “We could be doing nothing and that’s when we get our best stuff. I feel like it’s our personalities, all together what really makes the show. We don’t even need alcohol. We don’t need anything around us. We just need each other and we’re hot messes.”

