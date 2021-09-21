‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Respond to Deena Cortese’s Pictures of Her Sons

Quite a few “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” cast members are parents. For instance, Deena Cortese shares two sons, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, 2, and Cameron Theo Buckner, 4-months, with her husband, Christopher Buckner.

Deena Cortese’s Castmates Responded to Pictures of Her Sons on Instagram

Cortese’s sons seem to be enjoying each other’s company. The mother-of-two recently shared four photos of her children with her Instagram followers. The post, uploaded on September 20, showed her sons sitting together on a couch. In the first photo, CJ wore his sunglasses upside down, as his brother touched his back. The 2-year-old took off his sunglasses and moved closer to his brother for the following photo. He put his arm around Cameron in the third snap. The final picture showed the brothers looking at the camera.

“Brotherly Love [red heart emoji] #brothers,” read the post’s caption.

Cortese’s “Jersey Shore” castmates responded to the picture in the post’s comments section.

Mike Sorrentino, who has a 3-month-old son, named Romeo, with his wife Lauren, wrote “[s]o cute,” along with a smiling face emoji. Cortese’s fellow “meatball,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also took the time to comment on the post.

“D i cannot!!! So blessed [folded hands emoji] [blue heart emoji],” wrote the mother-of-three.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley also let Cortese know that she found the post humorous.

“Lollll,” commented the reality television star.

Deena Cortese & Jenni Farley Spoke About the Cast’s Children in June 2021

During a June 2021 interview with CBS New York, alongside Farley, Deena Cortese shared why she appreciates “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” She explained that she enjoys the fact that she “can include [her] family in it.” She also noted that she liked that fans can see the “Jersey Shore” cast mature.

“We were crazy, young 20-year-olds getting drunk and then you watch us progress into parents and you know, adults and we’re still having fun. We still like our wine. And we still like to enjoy each other’s company but I just like the fact that everybody, including our fans were able to kind of follow our journey and I think that’s what makes our show a little bit different than other reality shows,” said Cortese.

Farley made similar comments and revealed that she and Polizzi believed that their careers as reality television stars would be over once they became mothers.

“Then they brought the show back and to be able to just see now — Cameron’s being born and CJ’s being born. You’ll get to see Lauren and Mike’s baby being born, like there’s a whole new chapter and it’s just so incredible because these are memories that we are going to have forever. We are a family,” said the 35-year-old.

Cortese then noted that the cast’s children enjoy spending time together.

“Our kids love each other. It’s like the cutest thing ever. And I hope that they show that on the show. Because we did do some filming with the kids. And you just see the love. They just love each other. They get so excited to see each other. It’s just amazing,” said the 34-year-old.

READ NEXT: Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Confirms Split From Christian Biscardi