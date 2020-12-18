Another Jersey Shore Star Might Quit After Season 4

Could this be the end of fans seeing Deena Cortese on Jersey Shore? The series experienced a major shakeup this season when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced she was retiring, and now her fellow meatball could follow in her footsteps.

As shown on the December 17th episode of the series, Deena was not pleased when the boys revealed that Angelina Pivarnick would be joining them in Las Vegas. They had a falling out after the girls gave a mean-spirited speech at Angelina’s wedding, and the Staten Island native fueled the flames on social media.

According to screenshots obtained by eagle-eyed Reddit fans, Deena said she’s only doing Jersey Shore because it’s her job and she doesn’t plan on continuing this career path once her second son is born.

“It’s my job. Got to make money for my family,” she said in one message.

One fan criticized the pregnant star, saying she shouldn’t have come if she knew Angelina joining Season 4 would have upset her. “Why didn’t she just stay home if she knew she was pregnant and didn’t want to be stressed out,” the netizen wrote. “I mean come on it’s Jersey Shore there is never going to be no drama and I’m pretty sure she had to have known Angelina would also be filming. This is getting annoying now.”

Deena then hinted she would be leaving. “It’s my job…” she reiterated. “But don’t worry I see my time on it coming to an end.”

Another fan caught Deena making similar comments in a different thread. “Once I have my second baby… very unlikely I’ll be doing these ‘vacations’ anymore,” she added. A few fans begged Deena to stay on the show.

Deena Cried When She Found Out Angelina Was Returning

In earlier episodes Deena and Jenni “JWoww” Farley made it clear to the boys that they had no intentions of making amends with Angelina, so when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told Deena that Angelina was coming back she was shocked.

“I feel like it’s almost like a hurricane about to come ashore,” Mike told the cameras, as noted by Too Fab. “I don’t know how she’s gonna take it, but obviously we gotta let her know the double booking has happened.”

Deena was dumbfounded when the guys broke the news to her. “The whole day was so nice and now the boys drop this bomb on me,” the pregnant MTV star told cameras. “This wasn’t even supposed to be a f***ing thing and here I am, blindsided.”

Deena wasn’t ready to make up. “I get you want us to get together and talk and all this s***, but I’m not doing it here. Especially when I’m super early pregnant,” she said. “This is not something that I am ready to do.”

Deena Has Been Providing Pregnancy Updates on Instagram

While Deena’s future on Jersey Shore is precarious, she’s been happy to share updates about her second pregnancy on Instagram. In a December 13 post, she shared a baby bump picture of herself being pregnant at 20 weeks, a recreation of the same photo she posted when she was pregnant with her first son, Christoper.

“This pregnancy has been super different from my first,” she wrote. “I feel like I can already feel our little Cameron’s personality.”

“Cameron has been so different for the first 18 weeks some days I’d forget I was even pregnant .. a little tired ..but for the most part super normal,” she continued. “I just started feeling him this past week.”

In another update, she shared a picture of her sonogram. “Baby Cameron is Looking a lot like his big brother in mommy’s belly,” she said. “Had our 20-week anatomy scan yesterday baby is growing and is doing well .. he’s a little squish .. all curled up with his feet by his head lol.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

