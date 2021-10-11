Deena Cortese Shares Moment From Youngest Son’s Baptism

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese recently shared a family moment with fans on Instagram. In the post, uploaded on October 11, the reality television star showed her youngest son, Cameron’s baptism.

Deena Cortese Shared a Picture From Cameron’s Baptism Ceremony

The Instagram post showed Cortese’s husband, Christopher Buckner, holding their 2-year-old son Christopher John, who goes by the nickname CJ. Cameron’s godparents Nicole Sadler and James Buckner held the 5-month-old over the baptismal font, as a priest poured water on his head. An unidentified woman also watched the ceremony.

“Thank you to our family and friends that came out to celebrate our baby boy Cameron Theo .. the baptism was absolutely amazing and I’m so happy everyone had such a great time and were finally able to meet baby Cameron [red heart emoji] thank you for helping make his baptism the most perfect day [folded hand emoji] [red heart emoji] and a huge shout out to baby Cameron’s god parents Nicole and James for getting him ready and preparing him for his big day [hearts surrounding a smiling face emoji] #godblesscamerontheo,” read the caption of the post.

Nicole Sadler was quick to comment on the post.

“Our faces show u how much joy this moment got us… and the way he is looking at u is just amazing! Such a proud moment I am blessed to have been a part of,” wrote Cameron’s godmother.

Quite a few fans also congratulated Cortese for her son’s baptism.

“Congrats D. May the almighty god bless u & baby Cameron. In the name of jesus we pray. Amen. God bless your family. Xo,” wrote one commenter.

“Love that you are giving the sacrament of Baptism to your boys! Congratulations to you all [red heart emoji],” added another Instagram user.

Cortese shared another picture of Cameron at his baptism celebration on October 11. In the picture, the 5-month-old, who was wearing an all-white ensemble, sat next to a white cake that read “God Bless Cameron Theo.”

Cortese’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took to the comments section to compliment Cameron.

“So handsome [heart-eye emoji],” wrote the father-of-one.

Deena Cortese’s Son CJ Was Also Baptized

Cortese’s eldest son was also baptized. On July 30, 2019, the mother-of-two uploaded pictures from CJ’s baptism reception on Instagram. The first photo showcased a blue-and-white four-tiered cake. The following seven pictures showed an assortment of desserts that were made available for guests. In the caption, Cortese noted that the sweets were from the New Jersey-based bakery called Chocolate Carousel.

“Thank @chocolatecarousel for making such a beautiful Cake and Desert table for Christopher Johns Baptism.. everyone’s still raving about how good everything was [red heart emoji],” captioned Cortese.

On July 29, 2019, the MTV personality shared a separate post that featured her husband holding up CJ to show him off to those in attendance of the baptism reception. In the caption of the post, Cortese quoted lyrics from the song “Circle of Life” featured in the 1994 animated film “The Lion King,” seemingly in reference to the fact that Buckner and his son posed like Rafiki and baby Simba.

READ NEXT: Do Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Want More Children?