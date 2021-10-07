Deena Cortese Posts Video of Her Son ‘CJ Calling the Easter Bunny’

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese often shares pictures and videos of her sons, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, 2, and Cameron Buckner, 5-months, on social media. For instance, on October 5, the reality television star uploaded a brief video of her eldest son on Instagram.

The video showed CJ standing in what appears to be a playroom. The toddler pressed a toy phone to his ear and proceeded to have a pretend conversation regarding dinosaurs with the Easter Bunny.

“CJ calling the Easter Bunny to take care of the dinosaur that got into the house [crying-laughing emoji],” explained Cortese in the caption.

Cortese’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Vinny Guadagnino was quick to respond to the post.

“Tell CJ to hit me back… been Callin all week and he’s just ghosting me,” quipped the “Double Shot at Love” star.

Quite a few fans also took the time to comment on the video.

“Omgoodness you guys!!! That little voice!! So sweet!” wrote one commenter.

“How precious [heart-eye emoji] I heard him Loud ! Get the terex and bad guys from my house [four crying-laughing emoji],” added another social media user.

“Omg how can you handle all that cuteness? [red heart emoji],” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Deena Cortese Recently Shared a Recipe That Her Son Enjoys on Instagram

Cortese’s oldest son recently made an appearance on her other Instagram account, dees_easycooking. According to the Instagram bio, the reality television star created the account “to make parents and busy peoples [sic] lives easier with quick recipes and recipe hacks.”

On October 1, the 34-year-old shared a post that consisted of six photos. The first image showcased a grilled cheese sandwich with roasted peppers. CJ can be seen enjoying the sandwich in the second photo. The following three pictures showed Cortese making the grilled cheese. The final shot featured the ingredients for the sandwich.

“CJ approved mozzarella and roasted pepper grilled cheese,” read a portion of the caption.

The mother-of-two also included an ingredient list and instructions so that her followers could make the sandwich.

Some commenters noted that they were impressed with CJ’s palate.

“Amazing that CJ likes roasted red peppers [clapping hands emoji] my 3 year old daughter would never eat that [crying-laughing emoji],” wrote one fan.

“So great that he eats so many things! Great job mom!” commented another social media user.

Deena Cortese Discussed Her Castmates Being Parents in 2018

During an August 2018 interview with Us Weekly, alongside her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike Sorrentino, and Angelina Larangeira, Cortese revealed how her castmates inspired her to become a parent.

“They show me the videos of their kids and you know, it’s just awesome seeing all them as parents and that’s one of the reasons why I was so excited to be a parent because I saw all of them and I was like, ‘Oh my god I can’t wait to be a mom and I was like I’m going home and trying and we did.’ Yes so thank God,” explained the MTV star, who was pregnant with CJ at the time of the interview.

