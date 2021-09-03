Deena Cortese Shares Update About Her Four-Month-Old Son

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese and her husband of nearly four years Christopher Buckner had their first child, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, in 2019. The couple added another member to their family when their second son, Cameron Theo Buckner, was born in May 2021.

Deena Cortese Gave Fans an Update About Cameron on Instagram

Cortese recently gave fans an update about her 4-month-old son on Instagram. The post, uploaded on September 1, featured five photos of Cameron. In the first photo, the baby sat on a couch next to a board that listed information about him. The second and fifth slides featured Christopher and Cameron posing together. The third and fourth photos showed Cortese’s youngest son lying on his stomach on a blanket adorned with an image of an elephant and a crescent moon. The family’s dog Cali can be seen in the background of the third and fourth pictures.

Cortese wrote from Cameron’s perspective in the caption of the post. She shared that her son was born four months ago on May 1 and enjoys it when she “tells [him] stories and sings to [him].” The mother-of-two also noted that he “love[s] playing with [his] big brother CJ.”

“[H]e’s teaching me so many things.. I can’t wait until I can run around and play with him! Daddy makes fart noises and tickles me and I belly laugh every time ! I love my family ! My mommy is starting to show me how to pet Cali she’s very soft! I love her [red heart emoji] I’m still not loving tummy time but I’m becoming stronger and stronger .. smiling is my favorite and I just love all the kisses and cuddles .. I’m a real mushy baby [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] [smiling face emoji] okay I’m gonna go cuddle with mommy and brother on this rainy day! Thanks for following my journey [two red heart emoji] ps. How much do me and my big brother CJ look alike ! He’s my best friend [smiling face emoji],” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Cortese’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was quick to comment on the post.

“So adorable [heart-eye emoji],” wrote the father-of-one.

Quite a few fans also flocked to the comments section.

“Awwwwww they both super cute [red heart emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“The cutest little boys ! Both are so handsome,” added another social media user, along with two blue heart emojis.

“You can definitely tell they are brothers they look so much alike how cute,” commented a third fan.

Deena Cortese Discussed Mike Sorrentino’s Three-Month-Old Son

During a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Cortese briefly discussed being a mother to two children.

“I’m doing good. This is my first week on my own. My husband just went back to work so — but we’re in a routine and we’re getting into the groove over here,” shared the 34-year-old.

While speaking to Z100 New York in June 2021, Cortese also mentioned that she would like Cameron to befriend Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s 3-month-old son, Romeo.

“I’m going to have Carmon give Baby Sitch a little onesie that says ‘team meatball’ because we’re going to get little Situation to be a team meatball with Cameron because they’re going to only be like a month a part,” said Cortese.

