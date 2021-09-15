PHOTOS: Deena Cortese’s Eldest Son Has ‘First Walk With His Brother’

Deena Cortese, of “Jersey Shore” fame, has two children, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, 2, and Cameron Theo Buckner, 4-months. Since Cameron’s birth on May 1, 2021, the MTV star has been posted updates regarding her baby on Instagram.

Deena Cortese Uploaded a Photo o f Her Sons in September 2021

On September 11, she uploaded a photo that showed her sons sitting next to each other in a double stroller. Cameron looked at the photographer with a small smile playing on his lips. Meanwhile, something off-camera seemed to have caught CJ’s attention.

In the caption of the post, Cortese shared that the photo captured a major moment for her sons.

“CJ loved doing his first walk with his brother [red heart emoji] double stroller for the win [trophy emoji] brotherly love [hugging face emoji] both so happy [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] #brothers,” wrote the mother-of-two.

Quite a few fans took the time to share kind messages in the post’s comments section.

“Awwww! Such handsome boys [red heart emoji],” commented one social media user.

“They’re both getting so big so fast! You guys made some beautiful babies [three red heart emoji],” shared another fan.

“Deena you are such a GREAT mother. I enjoy all your stories and your babies are the cutest [heart-eye emoji],” wrote a third commenter.

Cortese also shared a brief video with her Instagram followers on September 1. In the clip, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star sat on the couch while holding her 4-month-old son. She kissed her baby and asked him to kiss her on the cheek, which he obliged.

“Kisses for mommy !!!! [hugging face emoji] [red heart emoji],” read the caption of the post.

A few of Cortese’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars commented on the post. Jenni “JWoww” Farley left a string of heart-eye emojis. In addition, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented “The best!!!”

Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola also flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Ugh my heart, too cute!” commented Giancola.

Cortese’s husband, Christopher Buckner, also has also uploaded pictures of his family on his Instagram account. Just days after Cameron’s arrival, Buckner shared a picture of his wife bottle-feeding the infant while CJ watched.

“This woman absolutely kicked a** this weekend and I couldn’t be more proud.. and then to come home and see CJ help with the baby is just the pinnacle of my happiness. Thanks for all the love everyone ! [blue heart emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Deena Cortese Discussed Her Husband i n 2018

During a 2018 interview with Page Six, alongside her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Cortese revealed that her husband has been supportive of her career as a television personality. She shared that he was thrilled when the first season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was announced. She revealed that she “got the call that the show got greenlit while [she] was on [her] honeymoon” and immediately told her husband.

“I was like, ‘Babe Jersey Shore is coming back’ and he was like ‘Are you kidding me? Let’s pop the champagne! Let’s do it!’ He loves it! He loves [the cast]. He loves me with them. He loves the entire show and experience,” shared Cortese.

