PHOTOS: Deena Cortese Has Adorable Family Outing With Her Two Sons

Deena Cortese found fame after appearing on “Jersey Shore” during its third season. The 34-year-old is currently a cast member on the show’s spinoff series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” On top of being a reality television star, Cortese is also a mother to two sons, a 2-year-old named Christopher John “CJ” Buckner and a 4-month-old named Cameron Theo Buckner.

Deena Cortese Shared an Adorable Family Moment With Her Fans

The mother-of-two often gives her Instagram followers a glimpse of her family life. On September 5, Cortese shared pictures and videos from a recent outing with her sons and husband, Christopher Buckner. The first two photos showed CJ posing with a mini-golf club. The third slide consisted of a video of the 2-year-old hitting the golf ball with his club. The next image showed CJ standing next to his brother, who was in a stroller. The fifth and sixth slides featured photos of Cortese and her husband helping their eldest son play mini-golf. In the following video, the toddler continued to hit the golf ball. CJ sat on a bench and smiled with his eyes closed for the following photo. The final two videos showed the 2-year-old enjoying himself at an arcade and a bowling alley.

“We had ourselves a day [two red heart emoji] CJs first time mini golfing then we hit the arcade !! @cbuckner_ great way to end the summer [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji],” shared Cortese in the caption.

Many fans showered Cortese with kind words in the post’s comment section.

“Oh my goodness how does CJ look so big? You have a beautiful family [red heart emoji],” shared a social media user.

“Awe. Your babies are gorgeous Deena!” commented a different fan.

“You are such an amazing mommy. They are lucky to have y’all. So precious,” chimed in another commenter.

Deena Cortese Spoke About Social Media in 2020

In November 2020, Cortese and her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Pauly DelVecchio spoke to CBS Local News. During the interview, the mother-of-two discussed how she feels about social media. She explained that she makes a conscious effort “not to feed into social media too much.”

“I feel like social media could be devastating for a lot of people, so if all the negative stuff I just try not to look at,” said the MTV star.

Cortese went on to say she appreciates that social media enabled fans to interact with her even before “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” premiered in 2018.

“I feel like people really are starting to love to just watch us grow as people and luckily social media has that ability to show people like how we’re growing, especially because we were actually off the air for a couple years,” said Cortese. “So people stayed in contact with all of us on social media, all of our fans, so for the most part, I feel like social media has been awesome for all of us, especially because it’s what kept our fanbase in contact to keep us going and then the negative stuff I just let it go. I try to ignore it.”

