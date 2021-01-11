Pauly D Updates Jersey Shore Fans on Daughter Amabella

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly DelVecchio shared a rare update about his daughter, Amabella Sophia Market. During an interview with In Touch Weekly on January 11, the star revealed that his 7-year-old daughter and girlfriend Nikki Hall have met.

Nikki is arguably Paulys most serious relationship that fans have observed, with the DJ bringing Nikki to Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. While some couples grew apart during the coronavirus pandemic, Pauly has revealed that he and Nikki are living together and they actually improved their relationship while quarantining together.

“Yes, I’m actually in Rhode Island right now,” the 40-year-old star told the publication. “I’m with my daughter.”

He previously told People that Amabella wants to be just like him when she grows up. “She’s my life. She’s my princess. She’s a little mini-me. She wants to be a DJ — I got her a DJ room,” he told the outlet in August 2018. “She’s scratching records already. She’s so funny. She just wants to follow me around and do every single thing that I do.”

Pauly Nikki Met on a ‘Double Shot at Love’

Pauly and Nikki don’t exactly have a conventional relationship. They met on Season 1 of the dating show a Double Shot at Love, where he and best friend Vinny Guadagnino tried to find love. Both guys ended the season single, but Nikki wasn’t ready to give up on the Jersey Shore just yet. Even though they had a tumultuous split after their first go around, she decided to come back for Season 2 of DSAL because she wanted to have fun.

Nikki, 28, wasn’t expecting to fall in love again. “For me, I wanted to just go and have a good time,” she told People in October 2020. “But the moment I saw him, everything just came rushing back. I thought I was over it, but I clearly wasn’t.”

“I think most people would assume, ‘They’re toxic, they would never make it,’ but we’ve been doing great,” she continued. “Quarantine helps a lot because it’s a real test on a relationship when you’re in one place with somebody.”

Pauly was excited to tell his roommates about his relationship on Season 4 of Family Vacation, joking that he and Nikki hadn’t “killed each other yet” despite being with one another constantly. “I’ve never spent so much time with one person in my life,” he said.

Pauly isn’t the only one surprised by the success of the relationship so-far. Deena Cortese, who regularly partied with the DJ while he was a bachelor, was also impressed. “I never thought I’d see the day,” he said.

Pauly Said Nikki Is His ‘Perfect Match’

Pauly has remained smitten with Nikki, even telling People that she was his “perfect match.”

“If you can live with someone, that’s most of the battle right there,” he said. “It’s cool. Now we get to spend real time with each other, getting to know each other on a different level altogether.”

On the premiere of Season 4 of Family Vacation, Pauly joked that he’s “full of surprises.” During quarantine, he grew a beard, worked on himself and maintained his relationship with Nikki.

“It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown,” he said on the show. “This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

As far as Nikki being the “The One,” he told In Touch Weekly that it was too soon to tell but that he has “hopes” for him and his partner working out in the longterm.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Jersey Shore Fans Blast ‘Puppet Master’ Jenni Farley