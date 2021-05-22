MTV Star Predicts Ronnie Magro’s Future on Jersey Shore

MTV alum Ronnie Magro could be returning to “Jersey Shore,” according to celebrity therapist Dr. Drew Pinsky. Dr. Drew appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” on May 19 where he discussed Ronnie’s mental health and if he would return after bowing out from season four of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

“I think he was probably forced to leave the show,” Wendy Williams told Dr. Drew.

“I actually know these guys,” the celebrity therapist told Williams. “I was on this season. I went there and helped them heal some of the nonsense that was going on. Ronnie is the one that called me. I know Ronnie.”

Ronnie, 35, was arrested for felony domestic violence for the second time last month, though the charges against him were ultimately dropped. However, Ronnie could still be in trouble since he was on probation when the second arrest –which involved current girlfriend Saffire Matos — occurred. He’s slated to face a Los Angeles judge on June 29 for violating his probation. Ronnie pled no content in May 2020 to domestic violence charges that involved ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

It Drives Dr. Drew ‘Insane’ When People Judge Those Who Are Suffering From Mental Health Issues

Dr. Drew said Ronnie needs to continue to work on his mental health.

“I just told you [Wendy] that it takes people multiple treatments for people to get all the way to where they need to go,” he said. “Even people that are secure in recovery… it’s like diabetes. It goes out of control once in a while and you need to get it back under control.”

“The fact that people shame people and judge people .. it just makes me insane,” Dr. Drew continued. “This is a brain condition just like diabetes is a pancreas condition and we shouldn’t think about it any differently. God bless, Ronnie. He’s taking care of business. I predict he’ll be back.”

Fans Were Not Pleased With Dr. Drew

While Dr. Drew was supportive of Ronnie’s recovery, viewers on Reddit didn’t feel the same way. Some people accused the celebrity therapist of being an “opportunist” who was equating domestic violence to diabetes.

“Dr. Drew is such an opportunist,” one fan argued. “Like a vampire, collecting broken people he can exploit for money while seeming like the sane professional in comparison.”

Others were unsure how Ronnie’s domestic violence arrests correlated to mental illness. “Based on what Ronnie is saying is that he’s mentally ill; depressed, has anxiety, drinks way too much and that’s why he abuses women? Make that make sense to me because I’m lost,” they said. “Really. And come on Dr. Drew, Ronnie should be shamed for what he continues to do.”

Since his arrest in Los Angeles, Ronnie has posted multiple statements on Instagram about his state of mind. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ronnie wrote on his IG story on May 13.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on,” he continued. “This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Don’t miss season four B of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” when it returns Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Jersey Shore Cast ‘Refused’ to Film With Ronnie Magro: Report