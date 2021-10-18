Famous ‘Jersey Shore’ Nightclub Set for Demolition

“Jersey Shore” fans will likely recognize the nightclub, The Bamboo Bar. As viewers are aware, the stars of the MTV reality television series would frequent the club, which was on the Boulevard, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the establishment was shut down in 2019 and “will be demolished” within the near future. On October 14, the publication noted that “Jersey Shore” fans will have to say their goodbyes to The Bamboo Bar “in the next 30 to 45 days.”

NJ.com reported that Daunno Realty Services obtained the “Jersey Shore” spot in 2020 and has planned to put up “luxury condos and retail store units” where it once stood as a way to make the area more enticing. Daunno Realty Services’ president, Rudy Daunno, shared that he believes this is “an exciting project.” He told the publication:

I grew up going to Seaside in the summers, so seeing the town being brought back to what it used to be is a great thing. They’ve put big money into building these oceanfront structures to bring people back into Seaside. I think the development on the Boulevard is the next piece of that.

He also shared that “[s]omewhere in the name of the future condos will be ‘The Bamboo,’” in honor of the closed establishment.

“Villas at Bamboo, Lofts at Bamboo — something along those lines,” stated the project broker.

Seaside Heights Was a Popular Location on ‘Jersey Shore’

Many of the locations seen on “Jersey Shore” seasons 1, 3, 5, and 6 were in Seaside Heights. For instance, on the original show, the cast members lived in a house that can be found at 1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Prior to filming the series, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi regularly spent time in Seaside Heights. In a 2018 video, uploaded on her YouTube channel, the 33-year-old shared that after she found out there was going to be an audition for the show, she went to a casting call at “the Shore with [her] girlfriends.”

“You know, I’ve been going to the Shore a lot before the show when I was 18 I would sneak into Karma and stuff, it was just a good time,” explained Polizzi.

The MTV personality also noted that during the “Jersey Shore” casting call, she emphasized that she “loved going down to the Shore.”

Snooki Will Be a Cast Member in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi appeared on the “Jersey Shore” spin-off series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” during its first three seasons. The reality televisions star temporarily quit the series but was featured in the second half of the show’s fourth season. She will also be a cast member of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5, which is currently in production. During a June 2021 Entertainment Tonight interview, Polizzi’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick discussed the fact that she had joined the cast again.

“She picked up right where she left off and she had a lot of making up to do because she missed a few episodes so she put all the turn up in one episode when she came back and the whole time we were with her, she was on fire, but it was just great to have the whole gang back again. Because that was the first time we’ve been all together in a long time,” said Pauly D.

