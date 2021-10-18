Is Sammi Sweetheart Returning to Jersey Shore?

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posted a tease about “Jersey Shore.” The former MTV star had fans in a frenzy with a recent social media post.

Sammi has been no stranger to the actual Jersey Shore ever since the grand opening of her boutique, Sweetheart Coast, on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk in June 2021. It was around that time that rumors also began to swirl that Sammi split from her fiancé, Christian Biscardi. She confirmed the breakup in July, per Us Weekly.

Now, fans are hoping that Sammi’s single status, coupled with the reports that her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, will “step away” from the reality show to focus on his mental health (via Deadline) will be enough to prompt her to make a comeback to the MTV reality show that made her famous.

Sammi Teased Her Return to Seaside Heights in September

In September 2021, Sammi thrilled fans with a TikTok video that showed her walking on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, the New Jersey beach town where the original “Jersey Shore” series was filmed more than 10 years ago.

In the clip, Sammi and two friends observed the sights as they walked the boardwalk at night.

“Too funny,” the “Jersey Shore” veteran said.

Sammi posted a message on the video that said, “If you ain’t in Seaside, then where TF you at?”

She also captioned the vid: “Found my way back to Seaside.”

Fans hit the comment section to celebrate the fact that Sammi was back in Seaside Heights.

“The nostalgia is real,” one fan wrote.

“Awww I miss you,” another added. “Please say you’ll make a return to the show.”

“Youuuu wanna go back so bad,” another wrote. “Just do it and flip the script.”

Sammi Has Given Mixed Signals on Her Status on the MTV Reality Show

Sammi has used social media to tease fans in the past. In a TikTok video she shared to promote her new store earlier in 2021, Sammi “liked” a fan comment that said, “Please make a surprise on ‘Jersey Shore.’ Come back, we miss you, Sam!”

Unfortunately for fans, in the same post Sammi also “liked” a follow-up comment about “Jersey Shore” that said, “No, she’s happy without them,” according to In Touch Weekly.

Sammi was a star on the original “Jersey Shore” series 2009 to 2012, but she gave a hard pass to the 2018 revival series.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote on Instagram at the time the revival was announced. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies.”

If Sammi has an interest in returning now that some of the toxicity – aka Ronnie – is gone, she has some time to think about it. During a September 2021 episode of the “Here’s The Stitch” podcast, “Jersey Shore” star Mike Sorrentino revealed that the spinoff series has been renewed for four more seasons, provided season 5 does well in the ratings. The fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” has already started filming.

READ NEXT: Snooki Reveals What Her Kids Really Think About Jersey Shore