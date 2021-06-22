‘Jersey Shore’ Star Arrested on Assault Charges

Former “Jersey Shore” star Jenn Harley, who previously dated Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was detained in Las Vegas on June 19, TMZ reported. She faces two charges: domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000.

The real estate denied Ambrosole’s allegations and said they were not together, Us Weekly reported. According to the police, her statements were not consistent.

Harley’s boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, told officers she said the N-word while brandishing a weapon.

Ambrosole claimed she told him, “I’ll shoot you n****” and “I’ll kill you right f****** now,” according to the police report, cited by TMZ.

Earlier in the night, Harley and Ambrosole went to Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas, police told the publication. Once there, they started to argue about where to park and Harley’s alcohol consumption. They continued to fight inside the venue and were asked to leave by security, sources added to TMZ.

When they got in the car to drive home, Harley was accused of hitting Ambrosole in the back of the head and throwing his phone out of the car window. He pulled over to find his phone and while he was out of the vehicle, Harley was accused of driving away without Ambrosole, TMZ wrote.

Ambrosole called an Uber to get home, Us Weekly reported, and the fighting continued at the residence.

Ambrosole called the authorities at 2:38 a.m. after and said his girlfriend “pulled a firearm at him” an hour earlier, Us Weekly wrote.

Harley, 34, had fled to her friend’s house by the time police arrived, Us Weekly added. When police found her, they arrested the real estate agent on charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

Harley is best known for dating “Jersey Shore” star Ortiz-Magro. The former couple has one child together, 3-year-old Ariana Sky.

Harley’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Engaged

On the same weekend Harley was arrested, Ortiz-Magro announced his engagement to girlfriend Saffire Matos. The MTV personality got down on one knee and asked the lash technician to be his wife on a beach in Los Angeles on June 19, People reported.

Matos and Ortiz-Magro have been dating since last fall.

“I love you,” Ortiz-Magro captioned a photo of his Instagram announcement. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

“For him, he felt like this right time. They’re both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important,” an insider told the publication. “Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter.”

The engagement comes after Ortiz-Magro was detained in April 22 on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, People wrote at the time. The “Jersey Shore” star avoided a felony charge and is slated to appear in court on June 25 for a probation violation hearing.

Matos Defended Ortiz-Magro After His Arrest

Matos said there was “misleading” information surrounding her partner’s April arrest. She defended the MTV star and asked for privacy.

“Ronnie and I are fine,” Matos wrote on her Instagram Story, according to screenshots from Page Six.

“There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” Matos continued. “With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

Following his detainment, Ortiz-Magro revealed he would be taking a step back from “Jersey Shore.”

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ortiz-Magro said in a statement, per Deadline.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on,” he continued. “This process will be difficult.” But “my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

