Jen Harley Speaks Out Following Ronnie Oritz-Magro’s Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex has broken her silence on his shocking arrest for domestic violence. Jen Harley, the former girlfriend of the Jersey Shore star, rushed from Las Vegas to pick up their daughter Ariana, 3, after Ronnie was taken into custody by Los Angeles police earlier this week.

Ronnie was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail and was picked up in a white Mercedes, per TMZ. Little Ariana was temporarily placed with Ronnie’s brother until her mother arrived in California.

Ronnie had been on 36 months probation as part of a plea deal in a 2019 domestic violence case that involved Jen. At the time, he was accused of assaulting her and threatening her with a knife before hiding in a bathroom with their toddler daughter. Ronnie was able to avoid jail time following the incident by making the plea deal, per Just Jared.

Jen Harley Had Been Concerned About Her Daughter Being in Ronnie’s Care

While she was en route to Vegas following Ronnie’s latest arrest, Jen, 22, shared a post to her Instagram story.

“I want my baby home,” she wrote, per Us Weekly. “Last time I’m ever making this drive.”

According to In Touch Weekly, in a second post, Jen shared a photo of her cuddling Ariana and wrote, “Can’t drive home like this, but I’ll hold her as long as she needs it.”

While Ariana had been in her father’s care when his arrest took place, it is unclear if she witnessed violence. A source told Us Weekly, “His daughter, [Ariana], was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now.”

Another insider revealed that Jen had been concerned about Ronnie’s behavior around their 3-year-old daughter prior to his arrest.

“Jen has been concerned about his behavior in front of Ariana and it’s been an issue she’s been worried about,” the insider told the outlet. “She knows he always has this pattern and that he does not change.”

Ronnie Allegedly Threatened Jen’s New Boyfriend

Following his arrest, Ronnie disabled comments on his Instagram page. But he apparently didn’t go off the grid altogether. In shocking screenshots shared by The Hollywood Gossip, Ronnie allegedly contacted Jen’s new boyfriend, Joe. Jen’s man first posted screenshots of an article about Ronnie‘s arrest, then captioned it, “For everyone asking! No it wasn’t Jen she’s been home with me safe and away from that psycho!!!”

He later posted screenshots of angry texts he received from Ronnie. After Joe told Ronnie it was time for him to move on because Jen no longer has feelings for him, Ronnie apparently fired back with, “Ur wife loves [me]. They all love me!”

According to the screenshots, Ronnie then referenced his past altercation with Jen and threatened that he would do something similar to Joe.

“I can’t wait to run you over with a car like ur gf u [f–king] p—y!” the Jersey Shore star allegedly wrote. “And then go sleep on the house that’s under my name and I [furniture] I bought you broke a– crackhead loser!”

Ronnie and Jen reportedly have not spoken in person in months despite co-parenting their daughter.

Last year, Jen told In Touch the two were still going through “a lot of legal stuff with the courts” and that she was “just ready for all of it to be over.”

