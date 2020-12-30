Jen Harley Trolls Fan After Ronnie Magro Drama

Jersey Shore alum Jen Harley wasn’t going to let a troll ruin her good time. The social media influencer responded after one of her followers questioned if she should be single following her split from ex-boyfriend Ronnie Oritz-Magro. The couple, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ariana Sky together, had a tumultuous relationship when they were together.

The chatter started when the 33-year-old posted a picture of herself with her new mystery man. “Made it to the top , can’t stop won’t stop!” she wrote on Instagram.

That’s when one of her followers suggested she shouldn’t be in a relationship. “Is this a new guy? All the best, but maybe be single for a minute?” the person wrote, as first noted by In Touch Weekly.

Jen said she had been single for a year, and when someone else accused her of “lying” she shot back: “Lie about what? Lol I’ve been single. Just ’cause I bring someone on my birthday trip doesn’t mean we were together 😉 We are still friends and no bad blood. I don’t need to hide s***; I’m living in the moment.”

Ronnie Is in a New Relationship of His Own

Ronnie went public with his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos, in October. He shared a photo of himself with the lash technician on a boat and captioned it “BearCations.”

They’ve been gushing over each other via social media, with Ronnie once writing, “You can’t force happiness, when you know it’s real, you realize it eventually chooses you! #HappinessIsAGift #ThankFul.”

Saffire has set her Instagram page to private and it wasn’t immediately clear if she would appear on any episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. When they were together, Jen occasionally made appearances on the show.

In a previous interview, Jen told In Touch Weekly that she and Ronnie were “toxic” together because they never taught help for their problems. The couple had a history of cheating that they never addressed.

“Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” she told the publication. “We would just sweep things under the rug but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So, when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

Jen & Ronnie Have a Sordid Past

The Jersey Shore star was arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles last year after he and Jen got into an altercation. He was charged with kidnapping and his bail was set at $100,000, CNN wrote at the time. Officers said a taser was used to bring Ronnie into custody.

“There was a child at that location. That child was unharmed,” a spokesperson for the LAPD said in October 2019. “The suspect and victim were involved in some type of physical altercation. When officers arrived they had to deploy their tasers on the suspect and minor use of force occurred.”

In May, he pleaded no contest to the charges and avoided jail time. He was, however, sentenced to 36 months of probation and had to serve 30 days of community labor in Nevada, as well as complete a year-long domestic violence class; pay $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., and adhere to a three-year protection order, as noted by Asbury Park Press.

Before the October 2019 incident, the couple had a history of alleged domestic violence. Jen was accused of throwing an ashtray at Ronnie at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas on December 31, 2018. In June 2018, Jen allegedly dragged Ronnie outside her car by his seatbelt while Ariana was in the car.

The mother-of-one was never charged for the latter incident, and the battery charges were dropped regarding the ashtray.

“A bunch of unfortunate events that were completely out of my control, and all I can do is stay away from the situation that got me to where that is,” Ronnie said on Jersey Shore, as noted by the APP. “All I can do is move forward and hope it never happens again, and just grow as a person and grow as a man and grow as a father. That’s all I can really do.”

Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

