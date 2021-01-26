JWoww Reveals Current Relationship With ‘Jersey Shore’ Costar

Jersey Shore‘s JWoww opened up about cast drama.

In a recent Jerzday Q& A on her YouTube channel, Jenni “Woww” Farley gave fans an update on the current status of her relationship with Angelina Pivarnick.

Fans of the MTV reality show know that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation females had a falling out after a bridesmaids’ speech at Angelina’s wedding went horribly wrong.

Angelina became upset when her costars roasted her instead of toasted her, and the drama played out on social media for months to come.

JWoww Revealed that Angelina Is Not in the Cast’s Group Chat

Fans know that Angelina was not a big part of the original season of Jersey Shore. In 2009, she was evicted from the beach house in the first season after appearing in just three episodes set in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. She appeared briefly in the Miami–based season the following year but didn’t return full-time until the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spinoff in 2018.

In her lengthy Q&A, JWoww responded to fans who asked if Angelina was added to the Jersey Shore group chat when she returned to the show.

“That’s a big negative,” JWoww replied.” No hard feelings, but that’s inner circle s—.”

She explained that the group chat is “lit” every day.

“If it’s going on in the world we’re talking about it,” she said of her roomies’ chat with pals Pauly D, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, and bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

But she added, “What happens in group chats stays in group chats.”

JWoww Admitted That She Considers Angelina Just a Coworker She is Forced to Work With

JWoww also addressed a question about whether she is friends with Angelina more than a year after the wedding drama took place.

“Angelina and I are like two coworkers that have no choice but to work together.’ she said.

She then laughed and added, “Yeah, that answers that.”

Jersey Shore fans have not yet seen JWoww and Angelina come face to face to discuss the wedding drama this season. Last week, the Staten Island newlywed hashed out her differences with Deena Cortese during a quarantined cast trip to Las Vegas.

During a sitdown without the other castmates around, Deena admitted to Angelina that she was “exhausted” from their feud.

But JWoww’s feud with Angelina goes deeper than the wedding hoopla.

In November she told E! News Daily Pop that fans will get answers this season on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“It’s really all gonna unfold on this upcoming season, so I don’t want to give too much away,” she said. “But you know, it was a rough road.”

She also described her strained relationship with her co-star while once again putting her in that “co-worker” category.

“I look at her like a co-worker that you might not have gotten along with. And one day you do, one day you don’t,” JWoww said in an interview on Daily Pop. “I wouldn’t say we’re friends by any stretch. I wouldn’t say the relationship is repaired either.”

READ NEXT: Fans Weigh In on Pauly D’s Relationship