JWoww Trolls Snooki in Hilarious Video About Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Costars

Jenni “JWoww” Farley poked fun at her Jersey Shore costars in a new video shared to her YouTube channel and Instagram page.

In the video, titled “If Jersey Shore Producers Were Honest,” the reality star put on her producers’ hat to take a look back at Season 1 of the MTV reality show. In a nostalgia-filled clip, Farley pretended to be various members of the show’s production staff when the reality show first debuted on MTV back in 2009.

At one point she poked fun of the term “guido” as she played a confused producer.

“I don’t even know what a guido is? Like what is it?” she asked as throwback footage of Jersey Shore guys DJ Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and more played.

“Producer” Farley also slammed Vinny Guadagnino for being a mama’s boy and determined that he had to be a “virgin.”

She also trolled Angelina Pivarnick for describing herself as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island,” while Mike Sorrentino’s “The Situation” nickname also got some ribbing as Farley said, “Did this guy just name his abs? Who is this guy?”

Farley saved her best comments for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. After playing back her bestie’s infamous introduction in which she announced, “I’m going to the shore, b-tch!”, Farley questioned what she was looking at.

“Is it a gremlin?” she asked. “I don’t know. It’s short. Yeah, but it yells a lot. It’s very tan.” She then feigned surprise with, “It has a name? A Snooki?”

You can see the full video below:

JWoww’s Costars & Fans Reacted to the Video & Some Begged Her to Make it a Series

On her Instagram page, Farley shared the parody video with the caption, “Producers on Jersey Shore should’ve ran when we first started. This is my interpretation of what they were thinking behind scenes of our first season!”

Her post spawned a reaction from Polizzi, who wrote, “Lmao OKAY JWOWW.”

Other followers urged Snooki to get her bestie back with a retaliation video, and even Farley challenged her to do so.

“@Snooki go for me!” Farley wrote.

In the comments section to Farley’s YouTube video, many fans agreed that the parody was better than the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I enjoyed this more than the whole last season,” one fan wrote. “The show needs an injection of Snooki.”

Other fans begged Farley to make the parody videos an ongoing series.

“This concept is absolute gold,” one fan wrote.

Snooki Previously Revealed Her First Impression When She Met Her Future Roommates

While Farley’s parody gave a look at the cast from a producers’ eye, the cast members also had some things to say about the day they first met their future roomies.

In an interview with Vulture, Guadagnino described his first impression of his fellow “guidos” – one of which he admitted he was not—when he walked into the Seaside Heights beach house back in Season 1.

“I walk in and I see Pauly D with his giant blowout and I’m like, ‘They found the last guido that remains in this century. This is going to be a long summer,’” he admitted.

Polizzi flat-out said the Jersey Shore guys weren’t “guidos” at all.

“When I walked into the house, I was like, “Oh, these aren’t guys I would hang out with down the shore,” she said. “Pauly is the only one that looked legit. Vinny’s pale and doesn’t tan. That’s weird. I felt like I was in the wrong house.”

Despite the negative initial impressions, Jersey Shore was a hit when it debuted in 2009 on MTV. It ran for six seasons back in the day, and the reboot has been running for four seasons since 2018.

