PHOTOS: Inside Jenni Farley’s $2 Million New Jersey Mansion

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is living her best life in New Jersey. The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star owns a lavish home in Holmdel, New Jersey – and she even counts her co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as one of her neighbors.

Farley bought her mega home in May, 2019 for just shy of $2 million, according to The Sun. The MTV star lives n the house with her fiance, Zack Clayton, and her two kids, Meilani and Greyson Matthews.

‘Jersey Shore” fans first saw Farley’s new digs during the third season of the reality TV revival, per The Daily Mail.

JWoww’s House Features 6 bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms & Huge Closets

The “Jersey Shore” star’s house sits on a 2.5-acre lot in New Jersey. The property boasts a large in-ground pool, a covered deck, and tennis courts. Inside, there are six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a master bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, a fully finished basement with a media room, a billiard room, and a gym, per TMZ.

There are also dark hardwoods and gorgeous moldings and trim work throughout the home as well as a massive, modern staircase in the open entryway. The home also features a walk-in master closet that doubles as a dressing room.

Earlier this year, fans got a look at Farley’s media room when her bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a video to her Instagram story during a visit to the house. Polizzi gave fans a look at the entrance to the Woww Theater, which features an oversized screen movie and theater chairs and includes a Coca-Cola bistro and candy counter filled with an array of movie theater treats.

There’s more than a media room for the kids. Farley’s son has a huge bedroom that features a superhero theme with Spider-Man bedding, and there‘s a gigantic CedarWorks Play playhouse and swing set in the backyard.

JWoww’s Kitchen is a Cook’s Dream Come True

Farley’s gourmet kitchen features an oversized white marble island, glistening subway tiles, and glass-fronted white cabinets. Fans have seen a lot of the room on social media in the “Cooking With JWoww” YouTube segments Farley films from her home.

It’s no wonder the kitchen is the hub of this home. Farley found out she had a love for cooking after competing on – and winning – Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition,” where she honed her kitchen skills with the help of Rachael Ray and Chef Anne Burrell in 2015.

“That’s probably the biggest thing I took away from [the competition] is that cooking can be fun and awesome and a good time,” she told Food Network at the time.

Farley’s kitchen — and house — is a big upgrade from her “starter home,” which in itself was pretty impressive. In May 2011, fresh on the heels of her “Jersey Shore” fame, the MTV reality star purchased a 1.03 acre Toms River, New Jersey mansion for $685,000, per Radar Online. She listed the three-level home for sale after splitting from her ex-husband Roger Matthews in 2018.

