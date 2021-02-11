JWoww Caught Lying in Awkward ‘Jersey Shore’ Clip

Jenni Farley found herself in an awkward situation during a group meeting with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

In a new clip from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, JWoww was caught lying about a text message she sent to costar Deena Cortese more than a year after the bridesmaids’ speech drama took place at Angelina Pivarnick’s 2019 wedding.

The ill-fated speech spawned into a long feud between the female castmates on the MTV reality show that spilled into social media and resulted in Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quitting the show.

In the new scene, JWoww was seen denying that she ever threatened not to film with the Jersey Shore cast if she still had to interact with Angelina.

But things got awkward when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced that that camera caught Deena showing Mike Sorrentino a text that JWoww sent her to about Angelina.

In the end, it was Deena who became the most upset after finding out the exchange about their “sisters chat” was caught on camera.

“I was just trying to get advice from Mike,” she tearfully said. “That’s all I was trying to do. I wouldn’t have even f–king talked to Mike if I knew I was on camera.”

As for JWoww, after first feigning any recollection of the text to Deena, she later explained that she didn’t want to feel “bombarded” or “forced” to work with Angelina.

‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Called out JWoww For Her Shady Behavior

In response to a sneak peek of the clip posted on Instagram (seen above), longtime fans of the show had a lot to say about JWoww and her behavior. Several fans praised Ronnie for finally calling out JWoww.

“You can tell that Ronnie is just done with Jenni’s BS,” one fan wrote.

Others told JWoww it’s time to grow up and accept responsibility.

“It’s always her instigating then stepping back and watching the fire burn,” one critic wrote.

“Jenni is always acting the victim. She does something with malice then she gets called out for it and acts like she never did anything,” another added.

“Exactly she’s a bully and I’m so glad she’s finally getting called out for her catty behavior,” another wrote.

But some fans fully supported JWoww’s stance when it comes to her fractured relationship with Angelina.

“No one should ever be forced to bring someone back into their life that causes them stress/drama, even if it would please other people. I support you [JWoww] 100%,” one fan wrote.

Was Dr. Drew Able to Fix the Tense Situation With the ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates?

Fans will have to tune in to see how the wedding speech fallout plays out this season, but a few cast members have already dropped clues about the current status of JWoww and Angelina.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Vinny Guadagnino was asked if the sitdown with Dr. Drew helped to fix the Jersey Shore cast’s issues, and he had a quick response: “Hell no.”

In addition, during a recent Jerzday Q& A on her YouTube channel, JWoww described her present-day relationship with Angelina.

“Angelina and I are like two coworkers that have no choice but to work together,” she said.

READ NEXT: Is This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Single Again?