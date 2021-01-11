Jersey Shore Fans Blast ‘Pupper Master’ Jenni Farley

Some Jersey Shore fans are claiming Jenni “JWoww” Farley is a “puppet master” after the latest episode, as first noted by Cheatsheet.com.

The theme of Season 4 of Family Vacation has been for Deena Cortese and Jenni to make amends with Angelina Pivarnick after her wedding disaster, which led to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quitting the series. While Deena was eventually willing to talk to Angelina, Deena claimed that Jenni wasn’t interested in speaking to her roommate. Jenni’s resistance led some Reddit users to accuse her of being controlling.

A Reddit discussion named “Jenni strong-arming Deena” garnered dozens of upvotes.

“Anyone else think it’s f***ed up jenni told Deena she better not sit down with Angelina or she’s not coming to the hotel? Deena can be friends with whoever tf she wants,” user aj2122 wrote.

The topic garnered nearly 50 comments, with a majority of people agreeing. “Jenni is a big a** puppet master and that’s why I don’t like her,” one of the most popular comments said.

“Jenni is so controlling,” another top response read. “With Nicole gone, she now is latching onto Laurens & Deena to stay afloat… Her text to Deena really showed her true colors.”

The person also found it suspicious that no one from the cast confronted Jenni online after the episode debuted. “Anyone else find it weird no one from the cast was tweeting about the Jenni part!? They stayed silent or vague,” they continued. “She probably threw a temper tantrum and told everyone not to comment on it.”

Deena Tried to Secretly Confess to Mike & Lauren

It was Deena who revealed Jenni’s secret text message to Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino. Mike has been working hard to get everyone to make up, and he urged Deena to make amends with Angelina. With the wedding debacle having taken place months ago–and everyone being in the same spot–Deena seemed like she was ready to end the feud, but Jenni didn’t want her to.

Deena talked to Mike and Lauren in the hall of the hotel hoping the cameras wouldn’t catch her. “This is between me and you,” she said, apparently unaware that MTV had everything under surveillance. “I wanna make sure they can’t hear me right now.”

She then divulged what Jenni had messaged her, threatening: “Don’t give in to them at all or I’m not coming.”

Deena didn’t like being pressured. “I don’t need her telling me if I should or should not sit down. I came here not expecting to do it, and I have to prepare myself,” she told her friends.

The Guys Were Shocked by Mike’s Rendezvous

Mike immediately told the other guys about Jenni’s text, sending a message of his own to Ronnie Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly Delvecchio.

The guys were shocked to hear Jenni was pressuring Deena not to meet with Angelina. “It’s like Game Of Thrones now,” Vinny said.

The boys seemed most surprised that Mike thought he had avoided MTV cameras. “I am in shock,” Vinny said. “I don’t think Mike knows that he was on camera! After 10 years of being on TV, the guy still doesn’t realize that what you talk about on a reality TV show set gets caught on camera.”

A producer then confirmed that everything Mike had said and done was filmed. He was most afraid of Jenni’s reaction. “Everybody gonna be mad at me now,” he said. “Jenni’s gonna start staking me out.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

