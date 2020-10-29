Angelina Pivarnick Blasts Troll After Posting Butt Injection Photo

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick slammed one of her haters after she posted a picture of her butt injection results.The star decided to enhance her derriere, saying she lacked volume after years of her weight fluctuating. She also added that she doesn’t do squats.
In the comments section under her Instagram post, which was shared on October 27, one netizen accused husband Chris Larangeira of cheating on her. “This is why Chris cheats!!! Shes a pig and he knows it!!” the person wrote, according to screenshots obtained by In Touch Weekly.
Angelina laughed off the allegations of infidelity. “Chris doesn’t cheat you lowlife loser. Who is this? One of my ex-friends I kicked outta my life because u were a junk box,” she wrote. The responses underneath her before-and-after photo have since been deleted.
In her next post, Angelina shared a picture of herself smiling. “Smile like everyone’s watching because they are,” she wrote. “Thankful for @dr_rubinshtein for my amazing smile. He’s the best. Forever thankful.”
Angelina Had A Bandaid Butt Lift
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to share these results with everyone.. For those of you that know me very well you know that I always like to be truthful and I love to tell it straight. I was a little weary to post this because sometimes people can be haters and say some mean and cruel comments on my page. I am still a human at the end of the day so please if you have nothing nice to say refrain from saying it. I am human and I have cellulite like many people. I am not perfect. These results from @tutelaps BANDAID BUTTLIFT are AMAZING!! This pic is after session number two. All together I had three sessions ! Everyone’s different. It took a few weeks to show results after each session. An updated picture is coming after all three sessions completed next week. I cannot believe how amazing my new butt looks. I am not a candidate for a Brazilian butt lift so @tutelaps and I discussed injections and I’m sooo happy I did this. He is amazing and he knew what would look best on me!! For anyone that is suffering from volume loss or hip dips and you don’t have enough fat to transfer to your butt then this is a great option for you!! Def call his office and make a consult appointment to discuss this procedure. Painless and quick. U will love it. ❤️❤️ Repost from @tutelaps • Before and 12 weeks after bandaid buttlift 🍑✨ . Sculptra is injected for a small volume butt lift or to fill in hip dips. It usually takes at least 2-4 treatments spaced 6 weeks apart. . Know someone who should see this? Tag them! . Questions about buttlift injections with Sculptra or other cosmetic procedures? Call or DM for more info or to set up consultation. . 📍New Jersey & New York offices 📞(973) 727-9275 📧info@tutelaplasticsurgery.com 🌎www.TutelaPlasticSurgery.com 👻JpTutela 👙Breast Augmentation $9500 Silicone gel 👨⚕️$200 Reservation Fee ($200 goes to the cost of procedure) 💉@BotoxBoss . #bandaidbuttlift #sculptra #gymbody #happypatient #selfiegram #jerseyshore #plasticsurgery #celebrityplasticsurgery #cosmeticsurgery
While a traditional Brazilian butt lift consists of transferring one’s own bodyfat to the buttocks, a Bandaid butt lift is a non-surgical procedure where Sculptra is injected. It usually takes two to four treatments that need to be spaced out six weeks apart.
Angelina said she wanted to be upfront with her followers because she’s known for being honest. “For those of you that know me very well you know that I always like to be truthful and I love to tell it straight,” she wrote. “I was a little weary to post this because sometimes people can be haters and say some mean and cruel comments on my page.”
The MTV personality asked for people to be kind. “I am still a human at the end of the day so please if you have nothing nice to say refrain from saying it,” Angelina wrote. “I am human and I have cellulite like many people. I am not perfect.”
The star was thrilled with her results, especially since she’s not a candidate for a Brazilian butt lift. “I cannot believe how amazing my new butt looks. I am not a candidate for a Brazilian butt lift so @tutelaps and I discussed injections and I’m sooo happy I did this,” the Jersey Shore roommate wrote.
Snooki Quit Jersey Shore After Angelina’s Wedding
View this post on Instagram
Thankful for @gotoshout for our amazing dance floor. The first dances to our whole wedding dancing the night away ! I loved the big L decal and the white and silver sparkles ! You guys were a dream to work with. Thank u for everything we love u guys @chris_e_piss_e and I are happy we had you at our wedding ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. For anyone that wants a sick dance floor and wants to really make a statement look at @gotoshout. #floorwrapping #wedding #parkchateau #weddingwire #thankful
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi decided to “retire” from Jersey Shore after the self-proclaimed meatball gave a meanspirited bridesmaid speech at Angelina’s November wedding. It caused a major backlash from fans after audio from the wedding leaked, and both Snooki and Deena Cortese threatened to quit the show after Angelina broke down in tears.
Only Snooki followed through with the threat. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids,” she said on her podcast in December. “I don’t like partying for three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”
The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation–minus Snooki–is slated to air on MTV in November.
READ NEXT: Chris Larangeira: Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband Reacts to Wedding Ruined