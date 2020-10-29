Angelina Pivarnick Blasts Troll After Posting Butt Injection Photo

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick slammed one of her haters after she posted a picture of her butt injection results.The star decided to enhance her derriere, saying she lacked volume after years of her weight fluctuating. She also added that she doesn’t do squats.

In the comments section under her Instagram post, which was shared on October 27, one netizen accused husband Chris Larangeira of cheating on her. “This is why Chris cheats!!! Shes a pig and he knows it!!” the person wrote, according to screenshots obtained by In Touch Weekly.

Angelina laughed off the allegations of infidelity. “Chris doesn’t cheat you lowlife loser. Who is this? One of my ex-friends I kicked outta my life because u were a junk box,” she wrote. The responses underneath her before-and-after photo have since been deleted.

In her next post, Angelina shared a picture of herself smiling. “Smile like everyone’s watching because they are,” she wrote. “Thankful for @dr_rubinshtein for my amazing smile. He’s the best. Forever thankful.”

Angelina Had A Bandaid Butt Lift

While a traditional Brazilian butt lift consists of transferring one’s own bodyfat to the buttocks, a Bandaid butt lift is a non-surgical procedure where Sculptra is injected. It usually takes two to four treatments that need to be spaced out six weeks apart.

Angelina said she wanted to be upfront with her followers because she’s known for being honest. “For those of you that know me very well you know that I always like to be truthful and I love to tell it straight,” she wrote. “I was a little weary to post this because sometimes people can be haters and say some mean and cruel comments on my page.”

The MTV personality asked for people to be kind. “I am still a human at the end of the day so please if you have nothing nice to say refrain from saying it,” Angelina wrote. “I am human and I have cellulite like many people. I am not perfect.”

The star was thrilled with her results, especially since she’s not a candidate for a Brazilian butt lift. “I cannot believe how amazing my new butt looks. I am not a candidate for a Brazilian butt lift so @tutelaps and I discussed injections and I’m sooo happy I did this,” the Jersey Shore roommate wrote.

Snooki Quit Jersey Shore After Angelina’s Wedding

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi decided to “retire” from Jersey Shore after the self-proclaimed meatball gave a meanspirited bridesmaid speech at Angelina’s November wedding. It caused a major backlash from fans after audio from the wedding leaked, and both Snooki and Deena Cortese threatened to quit the show after Angelina broke down in tears.

Only Snooki followed through with the threat. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids,” she said on her podcast in December. “I don’t like partying for three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation–minus Snooki–is slated to air on MTV in November.

