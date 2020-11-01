JWoww & Mike The Situation Reportedly Hooked Up

Fans of Jersey Shore are familiar with the flirtation between DJ Paul DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, but they probably know very little about Jenni and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. During an anonymous Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit, first cited by Cheatsheet.com, a former Jersey Shore producer revealed that Jenni and Mike actually hooked up on the series.

The reveal came about when a netizen inquired about Jenni’s ex-husband Roger Matthews and what the rules were for people bringing their partners on the show. Thinking back, the producer started to remember that there were a lot of things about Jenni that fans didn’t see.

“Actually, come to think of it, a lot of things that happened to Jenni did not make the air or they were edited with another narrative (for example when she punched Mike. Changed the context entirely on that one!)” the producer said.

The “real context” for the punch was because Jenni was jealous of Mike hooking up with other women. “She caught feelings for Mike and was trying to cock block him that night,” the producer wrote.

People were confused about why MTV wouldn’t add this in the show, but the producer revealed that the network liked the way Jenni looked with Pauly. “Her storyline was to be with Pauly. They had a good look together, so we stayed in that lane,” the producer said. “But she hooked up with Mike (they made out), very early on. And Ron had a crush on Jenni and they became very close, before he pursued Samantha.”

Angelina Also Exposed Jenni & Mike’s Rumored Hookup

In an unearthed interview shared on Reddit, Angelina Pivarncik also confirmed that Jenni and Mike hooked up. When she was asked for something juicy that never aired.

“JWoww hooked up with Mike and nobody ever knew about it. Yeah, they actually saved her relationship with her boyfriend Tom [Lippolis] at the time because she cheated on him and they didn’t show it,” she said. “But now they broke up, thank God, because Tom’s a good kid. I’m friends with him. He doesn’t need trash.”

Jenni & Mike Have Never Talked About Their Supposed Tryst

Jersey Shore's Angelina Talks How Jwoww & Situation Had Sex And No One Never Knew!ANGELINA FROM JERSEY SHORE SPILLS THE BEANS ABOUT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED IN THE HOUSE 2011-01-25T16:09:05Z

While there are multiple claiming Jenni and Mike hooked up, neither have talked about their supposed time together. Currently, Mike is married to his college sweetheart Lauren Sorrentino and Jenni is dating Zack “24” Carpinello.

Mike celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Lauren on November 1. “Most beautiful wedding ever 😩Love you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jenni and 24 have been dating on-and-off, but not without some drama from Angelina. Jenni flipped out on her co-star after they got drunk at a club and she thought Angelina was hitting on her boyfriend. After she saw the footage air months later, she realized that it was 24 who was coming on to Angelina. The couple briefly broke up but later reconciled.

Jenni and 24 spent quarantine together and he also appeared in her Halloween pictures. She and her children dressed up as the crew from Stranger Things. It was the first time since July that she shared a picture of her beau on Instagram.

Don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs November 17 on MTV.

