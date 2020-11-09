Jersey Shore Fans Are Worried About Snooki’s Possible Replacement

For the first time since Jersey Shore started, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi won’t appear on the series and fans are concerned about who could possibly replace her. Snooki revealed she was going to “retired” from the famous MTV reality show in December 2019 so she could spend more time with her family. Factoring into her decision was the major drama at Angelina Pivarnicks wedding after Snooki, Deena Cortese and Jenni JWOWW Farley were slammed for giving a mean-spirited bridesmaids speech.

The mother-of-three said she was sick of partying and the drama that came with the show didn’t appeal to her anymore. With Snooki off of Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, does that mean another meatball is going to be brought in to fill her shoes? Some fans worry it might be someone they’re not to fond of, while others argue the person hasn’t been around long enough to earn her spot on the series.

As noted by Cheatsheet.com, some viewers fear that Paul DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall–who he dated after a Double Shot At Love–might become a permanent fixture on the series. The two were shown kissing in the teaser for the new season, which Jenni posted to her Instagram account on October 26.

“So ready but little disappointed that states island dump is there but no Nicole or Sammi,” one of the top comments read. In fact, a majority of the comments said things like “miss Snooki” or “where is Snooki?” Then there were those that asked for Snooki to be brought in instead of Nikki. “Please Take Nikki out and put snookie back in!” one said.

Snooki Hated Being Away From Her Kids

One of the driving factors to make Snooki quit the series that made her famous was her children.

“I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore,” she said on her podcast, as noted by E! News. “And I wanna be home with the kids. I don’t mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

“I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life,” she continued. “I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

When her speech aired, Snooki wanted her fans to know that it was never her intention to hurt Angelina on her special day. “I love you all so much, I hope you enjoyed the season finale…I want you guys to know we’re not mean people and we would never, ever, ever try to ruin Angelina’s wedding. So it is what it is and that’s how it played out, so, I love you,” she wrote on Instagram in June.

Nikki and Pauly D Quarantined Together Successfully

After getting together on the first season of a Double Shot at Love, and then breaking up, Pauly D and Nikki made a concerted effort to make their relationship work the second time around. During an interview with People, Pauly said he wasn’t even sure if Nikki would come on the second season of the show. Nikki claimed she was just going to have fun, but when she saw him all her old feelings came back.

Isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic also helped their relationship. “Quarantine helps a lot, because it’s a real test on a relationship when you’re in one place with somebody,” Nikki said. “I think most people would assume, ‘They’re toxic, they would never make it,’ but we’ve been doing great.”

Pauly said they’re a perfect match. “It’s cool. Now we get to spend real time with each other, getting to know each other on a different level all together. If you can live with someone, that’s most of the battle right there,” Pauly told People. “Listen, she enjoys cooking and I enjoy eating.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV starting November 19.

