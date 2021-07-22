Why Jon Bon Jovi Had an Issue With ‘Jersey Shore’

The “Jersey Shore” and its subsequent spin-off “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” have been two of the most popular reality television programs. However, not everyone enjoys the hit MTV shows. For instance, Nicki Swift reported that Jon Bon Jovi, born John Francis Bongiovi Jr., revealed he had an issue with the show while speaking to OK! Magazine UK. The publication noted that the interview has been removed from OK! Magazine’s website.

The New Jersey native explained that he did not appreciate how the Jersey Shore was being presented.

“It’s not my Jersey shore. I was there way before they were. We used to go down to the boardwalk all the time when we were kids, that was a cool place to go. People from New Jersey know that’s not what it’s like,’” said the singer.

The “Pay It Forward” actor also suggested he was not a fan of reality television.

“I more resent that those shows create celebrities. Some kid is struggling to write a song, or to be an actor or write a book, and kids want to get famous to be famous. I don’t like that. It’s really sad,” explained Bon Jovi.

Jon Bon Jovi Helped the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund in 2020

As fans are aware, Bon Jovi has a fondness for the Garden State. The Asbury Park Press reported the 59-year-old participated in the Jersey 4 Jersey special in 2020 as a way to fundraise money to “go toward the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.” While speaking to the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey, the singer explained the importance of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

“It’s funds that we’re so in need of because of the small businesses and the established organizations, whether it’s in food or shelter, these small businesses are hurting. You wonder how many of these restaurants will open again? Can the bars on the Shore survive without a season of residents coming down to the boardwalk. Not that this fund will raise a billion dollars, but the effort will be there, and people will know they were there for each other,” said the father-of-four.

Jon Bon Jovi Has Restaurants That Benefit Community Members

Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea also established JBJ Soul Kitchen, which has three New Jersey locations and benefits community members. According to the restaurant’s website, “there are no prices on [the] menu,” but it is requested that customers donate “$20 for their meal.” However, “those who are unable to pay the suggested donation” can volunteer at the establishment in exchange for a meal.

According to the Rutgers University-Newark website, there is a JBJ Soul Kitchen located at the school’s Paul Robeson Campus Center. However, it is currently not open, presumably for the time being. While speaking to CBS Sunday Morning in 2019, Bon Jovi explained why he and Dorothea decided to have a location specifically for college students.

“When you send your kids off to school, you don’t think about after tuition, books, living, what’s left for food, you know, and so few are on meal plans to begin with and then that’s another reason why they’re eating ramen noodles. We all think that it’s the right of passage to sit and study hard and to eat the ramen noodles. How about it’s the only thing you can afford,” said Bon Jovi.

