Does Jenni Farley Still Talk to Sammi Giancola?

Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley opened up to fans in a new Q&A on her YouTube channel.

In a seven-minute update, the MTV reality star touched on a variety of topics and answered a fan who asked her if she still talks to former roommate, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Sammi starred in the first six seasons of Jersey Shore but did not sign on for the Family Vacation reboot in 2018, so fans have wondered if she still talks to any of her former co-stars.

In the New Q&A, Jenni Said She Is ‘So Proud’ of Sammi & That She Loves Her Like a Sister

In the interview, Jenni told her fans that she just ordered an ornament from Sammi’s shop. The former reality star’s Sweetheart Styles shop features clothing, accessories, and home decor.

Jenni told fans that she went to Sammi’s website and bought a sparkly “2020 Sucked Balls” Christmas tree ornament.

“I actually wish I had the card but I did Instagram it,” she said. “I purchased something from Sammi Sweetheart, an adorable ornament that’s actually on my tree over there.”

She then revealed that when Sammi saw her order, she refused to let her pay for the ornament.

“She was so cute she saw that I purchased it and refunded me, and sent a beautiful card with it and said ‘Thank you so much for supporting my business obviously I can’t take your money but I love you so much as a sister for supporting my business,’” Jenni said.

The Jersey Shore veteran revealed that the note made her cry as she thought about her friendship with Sammi and how they don’t see each other that often.

“You know even though she’s no longer on Jersey Shore, she is one of my sisters that I rarely get to speak to,“ Jenni explained. “But everyone has them, when you grow older and you know you still look at them if you’re on Facebook or Instagram or a college friend or just anyone you know that holds such a close part in your heart that you really don’t get to see or speak to every day…. but I adore Sammy I’m so proud of her, I’m so proud of her business, I LOVE her ornaments. ..I love her, I love her store just as much. “

Sammi Has Not Remained Close With Any of Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Since the Original Series Ended in 2012

Sammi has distanced herself from all of her former castmates, not just JWoww, over the past several years. Two of Sammi’s ex co-stars confirmed to In Touch Weekly that they have not received an invitation to her upcoming wedding to Christian Biscardi.

“I have not spoken to Sammi and I didn’t get an invite,” Pauly D told the outlet, while Vinny Guadagnino also confirmed she wasn’t invited to his former co-star’s nuptials.

While it’s still unclear if Jenni scored an invitation, last May, she reacted to Sammi’s glam photoshoot that featured her leaning against a Rolls Royce while posing in a wedding gown.

“Stunning,” Jenni wrote, prompting Sammi to reply, “Thank you!”

Sammi revealed her bridesmaids’ list, but Jenni and the other Jersey Shore ladies didn’t make the cut, according to Us Weekly.

“Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” an insider told the outlet in 2019. “They would really like to still be friends.”

