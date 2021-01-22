JWoww’s Opinion on Sammi Sweetheart Ditching ‘Jersey Shore’

Jenni Farley recently opened up about her former co-star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s decision not to return to the Jersey Shore family.

After her on-and-off romance with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ended, Sammi decided to step away from the MTV reality franchise after six seasons.

She also issued an explanation to fans on Instagram, telling them she is now in a “completely different place” in her life as she focuses on her relationship with her fiance Christian Biscardi and her Sweetheart Styles boutique business.

“I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS,” she wrote.

While the decision to leave the show that launched her career was difficult for Sammi, it was also hard on her friend Jenni Farley.

JWoww Said She Respects Sammi’s Decision Not to Return to ‘Jersey Shore’ & Understands Why She Chooses Not to Hang Out With the Roommates

Sammi made a cameo at Deena Cortese’s 2018 baby shower and even posed for a chummy pic with her former castmates at the event. But she didn’t return the invite when it came to her wedding, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and features a guest list that does not appear to include any of her former co-stars.

In an interview with In Touch, JWoww addressed Sammi’s absence from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot, and the fact that none of the roomies appear to be invited to her wedding.

“It’s understandable,” Jenni said. “She came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. There’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain [events, like her wedding]. I wish we could talk to her about it.”

Jenni Said She Would ‘Love’ to Have Sammi Back on ‘Jersey Shore’

In a YouTube update last year, Jenni admitted she missed her friend and said she would be “all about” her returning to the show.

“I miss her!” she said of Sammi. “I don’t know where our relationship, like why — I don’t even know what to say about it. …I never had ill will and totally respect her choices in life. I just wish we still had the relationship. ..I would love to be able to have her back on the show and be able to be friends with her again and talk to her on the regular.”

In a separate Q&A on her YouTube channel, Jenni dished on a recent interaction she had with Sammi after she ordered an item for her online shop.

She said Sammi thanked her for supporting her business, refunded her payment because she refused to take money from her former co-star, and told her she loves her so much “like a sister.”

Jenni added that Sammi is like a long lost college friend that she was close to but doesn’t get to see or talk to every day.

“You know even though she’s no longer on Jersey Shore she is one of my sisters that I rarely get to speak to,” she said.