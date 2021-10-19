‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Star Thought They Had COVID-19

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed that his wife and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star, Lauren Sorrentino, recently went through a scary situation.

During an October 2021 episode of their podcast, “Here’s The Sitch with Mike and Laurens,” the Sorrentinos shared that Lauren believed she had COVID-19.

Mike Sorrentino Shared That His Wife Had a ‘Throat Infection’

While recording the podcast episode, uploaded on October 19, Mike shared that his wife “had a little bit of a scare last week” and noted that she “wasn’t feeling good.” He revealed that she took two COVID tests and she “was negative twice.” The MTV star stated that he took over all of the household responsibilities, including looking after their son, Romeo, and dog, Moses, while she was sick.

“She did need to go on antibiotics for the throat infection but you know for about four days, she was out of commission guys. I had to take care of her, you know, Mosey and Romeo, like it was four days in a row,” said Mike.

The “Jersey Shore” star revealed that “for a couple days it was a bit nerve wracking,” as Lauren believed that she had contracted COVID-19.

“So my wife texted me, ‘I think I have the big C.’ I come running upstairs and I’m like, ‘You have cancer?’ She’s like — obviously I don’t mean this as a joke but this is what happened and she was like, ‘no COVID.’ So I called MTV and I was like, ‘Guys you have to send some testers over here, we have to make sure that everything’s good’ and thank God everything was,” said the father-of-one.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shared She ‘Tested Positive for COVID’ in February 2020

In a March 2020 YouTube video, the Sorrentinos’ “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared that she and her podcast co-host Joey Camasta “tested positive for COVID” in February 2020. She explained that she had invited Camasta over to her house for “a virtual press day.” The MTV personality revealed he informed her that he “tested positive for corona” the following day. Polizzi shared that she believed they had been infected by a member of her family.

“So I ended up having our family here that we see every Sunday and basically all of our family is very, very safe… We have about 10 kids in our family and we’re pretty sure that one of the kids was asymptomatic and that’s how we all contracted it,” said Polizzi.

She noted that her husband, Jionni LaValle, and their children, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna,7, and Angelo, 2, “ended up testing positive.” She clarified that “it didn’t really affect [her] kids.”

“I mean Angelo had a cough for day and then Lorenzo had a headache and Giovanna, nothing,” said the 33-year-old.

Polizzi then revealed that she had a few unpleasant symptoms.

“I ended up feeling very congested. I had like a little cough and like I couldn’t move and I was on the couch. I thought I had a sinus infection. And that’s how it started and that was probably my worst day,” said the “Jersey Shore” star.

