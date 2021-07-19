How Leonardo DiCaprio Reacted When He Met the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

The hit MTV series “Jersey Shore,” which premiered on December 3, 2009, immediately amassed a massive fanbase. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Academy-Award-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, had an appreciation for the show during its debut season. In 2010, the “Inception” star told Access Hollywood that the series was entertaining.

“It’s a funny show, dude… It is funny. You’ve got to admit. It’s hilarious. It is hilarious, you know, all of them,” said DiCaprio.

He then revealed that he met the show’s cast while having a night on the town.

“They came up to — and said hello. And I shouted out some of the lines to them because it’s a hilarious show, dude it really is,” said the actor.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Meeting the Actor

In 2012, Ok! Magazine reported that while speaking on a panel at the NY Television Festival, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino briefly mentioned meeting DiCaprio.

“Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t even say hello, he said, ‘GTL all day,'” said the reality star.

While speaking to MTV in 2017, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also talked about her encounter with the “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape“ actor. The 33-year-old revealed that she and Jenni “JWoww” Farley had a more significant interaction with DiCaprio than Sorrentino. The mother-of-three recalled that after the first episode of the “Jersey Shore” premiered, the cast “went to LA to do press.” During a night of clubbing, they ran into Paris Hilton, who invited them to go to a different nightclub with her. While accompanying the socialite, Farley and Polizzi made their way to the VIP section, where DiCaprio happened to be sitting.

“So me and Jenni were hanging out in the VIP. We’re just lounging and then all of the sudden we decide to look up to see who’s there and it’s Leonardo DiCaprio and he’s like, ‘hey ladies love your show,’” said Polizzi.

She then noted that both she and Farley were romantically interested in the actor.

“Jenni was definitely flirting a lot … and going nuts and I was just like I loved ‘Titanic’ and you are my person, like I love you,” stated the MTV star.

The television personality went on to say that the actor began repeating the cast’s catchphrases.

“I remember him saying ‘GTL for life bro’ and laughing. I was like, ‘Holy crap I’m talking to Leonardo DiCaprio and we’re kind of friends right now.’ This never would have happened if I never tried out for the show and I’m glad because now I’m besties with Leo,” quipped Polizzi.

Vinny Guadagnino Also Talked About the Encounter

During a January 2010 E! News interview, Vinny Guadagnino also discussed meeting DiCaprio with his castmates.

“I was hanging out in Leonardo DiCaprio’s VIP area. He came up to me and said, ‘Vinny, you’re a good Italian kid.’ I guess he saw the episode where my family comes. They were all saying I’m a good kid, level-headed, have a good family and stuff like that,” said Guadagnino.

The “Double Shot at Love” star revealed that during the encounter, DiCaprio “was trying to give [him] some advice about riding the wave and not letting things get to [him].”

