Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

Jersey Shore stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino revealed what type of baby situation they’re expecting. The stars created an Instagram account just for their baby, called “It’s a Baby Situation,” where they revealed they were going to have a baby boy! The MTV alums held a virtual gender reveal, where they flipped the switch to their Christmas tree. The room lit up with blue, signaling the child’s gender.

On the baby’s account, Mike and Lauren speak as if they’re the baby. “My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C-word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me 👶🏼, and host it virtually!” the announcement on December 8 read, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!” it continued. “Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full-on nursery planning! See you guys next week.”

The announcement was liked more than 113,000 times. Even though the page was started on November 24 when Lauren revealed her pregnancy for the first time, the account has more than 184,000 followers.

At the 15-week mark, the Sorrentinos revealed their baby was the size of a pear. The couple joked it was “ironic” because pears are Lauren’s favorite food right now.

“The second trimester is treating mama pretty well but who knows I may throw a wrench in that soon if I feel like it lol,” the December 7 post read. “I’m moving around a ton in here because I have so much space to flip and dance but mom hasn’t felt my kicks just yet, gonna go practice my kicks & punches so she can feel them soon.”

The Sorrentinos Plan to Give Weekly Pregnancy Updates

The couple plans to provide weekly updates for their followers. At the 14-week mark, the Sorrentinos told their followers that “Baby Sitch” was the size of an orange.

“Mama loves carbs, candy & cuddles right now. Daddy makes her hot chocolate in place of her coffee (this mama is practically caffeine-free, minus the tiny🍫 )” they wrote. “Mosey is protecting us at all costs 🐾 I gotta get back to growing so I’ll check in with you guys next week.”

Lauren Previously Suffered a Miscarriage

Shortly after Mike was released from prison in September 2019, the couple suffered a miscarriage. They had been so excited about the pregnancy, especially after Mike spent eight months in New York Federal Prison for tax evasion.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult,” she said during an ABC interview, cited by Us Weekly. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

Don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

