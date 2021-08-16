Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Update Fans on Baby Romeo

Since his birth on May 26, 2021, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino have been sharing information about their son, Romeo. The couple recently gave their fans an update on their 2-month-old baby during an episode of the “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens” podcast.

Lauren & Mike Discussed Romeo Reaching Milestones

During the podcast episode, which was uploaded on August 10, Lauren shared that Mike and she are having a relatively easy time with their son.

“Newborn life for anyone is hard but Romeo is really good. Like when people ask me how he is sleeping and I tell them, ‘he’s such a good baby, he’s so smile-y and happy all the time… he’s very expressive, he’s very alert,’” said the 36-year-old.

Mike then chimed in that Romeo has been reaching his developmental milestones.

“He’s like ahead of the game, this man. This man is like rolling over and he’s smiling,” said the “Jersey Shore” star.

Lauren went on to say that Romeo has been “doing amazing,” which has pleased his pediatrician. The former real estate agent then noted that they are “just learning new parent life” and she has been trying to “do better at time management.” She explained that Mike previously handled making plans, but “now that Romeo’s here [she] can’t really take a backseat to that anymore.”

“Now I’m responsible for another human, it’s not just me. And I have to make sure we’re on our schedule and things are getting done,” said Lauren.

Mike then shared that his wife is excelling at motherhood, even though she is having difficulty managing her time. He noted that both of their mothers “are so impressed” with the way they “have dealt with the past couple months,” suggesting that they had a fair share of difficulties. The reality star disclosed that he was being purposefully vague with what happened, as it has been documented for the fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” Lauren then stated that their loved ones have been “so proud of how much [they have] done and achieved as new parents.”

“I think it just goes to show that we have very high standards for ourselves. I think that’s what it is. Because we want to achieve a certain level of things to be done every day as a family, you know what I mean, like a checklist,” said Lauren.

The Sorrentinos Discussed Parenting Romeo in April 2021

During an April 2021 In Touch Weekly interview, about one month before Romeo was born, the Sorrentinos discussed how they planned on parenting their son. Mike noted that he was unsure whether he or Lauren would be the disciplinarian.

“One of us is going to have to do the discipline, so I don’t know. Being a first time parent, I might melt, you know, upon seeing Baby Stitch. So I don’t know how this is going to work. So it’s sort of like a wait and see right now. I think my wife is definitely going to be a softy and it’s really up to me to lay down the discipline and I don’t know if I’ll be able to do that with a little Baby Stitcher,” said the MTV personality.

