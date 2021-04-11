Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Celebrate Their Son With Elegant Baby Shower

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino had a baby shower situation. Over the weekend, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars, who are expecting a baby boy in May, had a sweet celebration to commemorate the impending arrival of their son.

The gala, which took place at the couple’s New Jersey home, featured a blue and white color scheme, and the mom-to-be stunned in a coordinating form-fitting white dress.

“Had the most amazing day celebrating @itsbabysitaution,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram story. She also promised to flood fans with photos as she gets them.

Mike & Lauren Shared all of the Details of Their Baby Shower With Their Fans

On their baby boy’s Instagram page, the couple shared a series of photos from the party and listed all of the planning details. In one pic, the expectant parents posed in front of a massive balloon-covered archway with oversized light-up letters that spelled out BABY SITCH.

A second pic showed off the stunning table settings in coordinating colors. Another snap showed off a mobile COVID-19 testing station for rapid tests for the guests before they entered the party. There were also photos of platters filled with hors devours, and a dessert table that featured cupcakes and other sweet treats as well as a tiered teddy bear topped cake.

In addition, custom face masks, hand sanitizer, and cocktail napkins that went with the party theme were all available for the guests.

In the caption to the post, Mike and Lauren credited planner Meena Lee from Fifth Avenue Weddings for the event, which was catered by The Blonde Shallot in Little Silver, New Jersey. They also noted that the sweets were provided by Archingels Kitchen, and they gave rental share details for the letter lights and revealed where they got the balloons, floral arrangements, and even the COVID-mobile.

They also thanked all of the vendors who made the day “extra special” for them.

Snooki Was a Guest at the Baby Shower

It’s unclear if any current Jersey Shore stars attended the shower, but former cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a quick clip to her Instagram story to prove that she was there. The Snooki Shop owner raised a champagne toast to the soon-to-be-born baby as she shared footage of the oversized, lit-up letters that said OH BABY and BABY SITCH. She also panned her video to a huge display of gifts for the newborn. Snooki also posed with mom-to-be Lauren for a sweet shot.

Several other Jersey Shore stars posted comments on The Situation’s Instagram page, including fellow expectant mom Deena Cortese, who wrote, “Absolutely beautiful!”

“Gorgeous,” added Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

And pal Pauly DelVecchio, aka DJ Pauly D, posted the raising hand emoji to give his seal of approval.

When one fan wrote, “Did Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] send a gift?,” The Situation called him out with a “Nope.”

Fans have seen Lauren Sorrentino’s pregnancy play out over the past few months after she took a pregnancy test in a hotel room while filming the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Las Vegas last fall. She has also shared her pregnancy milestones on her Instagram page.

