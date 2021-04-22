Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals Costar Won’t Ever Babysit His Son

Mike ‘The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino will soon have a babysitting situation, but it won’t be all in the family.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars, who are expecting a baby boy in May, have revealed there is one costar who will never be allowed to babysit their son while alone.

Mike is an original cast member on the MTV reality show, and has been friends with his costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick for more than 10 years. Since that time, nearly all of the cast members have become parents, but there is one inexpereinced costar the expectant couple won’t allow to ever watch their son.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Made it Clear This Costar Isn’t a Babysitter & Teased That Another One Barely Makes the Cut

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Mike and Lauren revealed that they have no plans to let Angelina Pivarnick watch their baby. The couple did not give a specific reason, but both confirmed that the former New Jersey EMT worker is not nanny material.

“She’s not babysitting privately,” Lauren told the outlet. “I would probably let Vinny and never Angelina. Oh, my God.”

The Situation agreed with his wife’s assessment, adding, “Yeah, no, those are probably the two that I would least likely want to babysit. I would, obviously, eventually let Vinny do it.”

Angelina and Vinny are the only two Jersey Shore stars without kids. Last November, Angelina told In Touch Weekly that having children wasn’t even on her radar.

“Right now, I’m not even thinking about kids,” the Jersey Shore veteran said. “I’m kind of living my life, and I feel like I’m still young, I’m 34, I don’t know, I’m just enjoying married life.”

Mike & Lauren Praised the Parenting Skills of Some of Their Costars

While they won’t be leaving Baby Sitch in the care of Auntie Angelina any time soon, Mike and Lauren are already looking ford to “cute” playdates with pal Deena Cortese, who is also expecting a son next month and is already a mom of a little boy. The two also touted Snooki and JWoww as “super moms” who have already given them great parenting advice.

“We are all so close,” Lauren said of the group. “We actually practically speak every day about everything in a group chat. They’re friends that have turned into family.”

She also predicted a future Jersey Shore spinoff starring their spawn.

“I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18 because that’s how close we are,” the mom-to-be added. “We really do see each other at family events, and they always share advice about becoming parents. It’s really amazing to have close friends like that.”

As for how many kids they’ll need child care for, the Sorrentinos have teased that they will work on baby No. 2 soon after their firstborn arrives.

“We both grew up in big families,” Lauren told Us earlier this year. “He’s one of four, I’m one of four, but it’s a lot. So it’ll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, get the baby stage out of the way, so we might just keep going.”

