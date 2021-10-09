Mike & Lauren Sorrentino on Setting Boundaries as New Parents

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino have a son named Romeo Reign, who was born on May 26, 2021. Since his birth, the couple has opened up about their experience as new parents.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Spoke About Setting Boundaries Regarding People Visiting Their Son

On an episode of their podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” uploaded on October 5, the Sorrentinos responded to several questions from fans. One fan called in and asked the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars “how do you guys navigate the waters about who can be around your kid and who can hold him.”

Mike and Lauren shared that they have been firm with setting boundaries about not allowing people to hold their son, especially since they had him amid a pandemic. Lauren noted that she understands people want to be with Romeo because “they just want to share the love.”

“They want to hold your baby. They want to snuggle your baby like babies are so precious and a gift from God and a blessing to your family, so it’s always coming from a positive place,” explained the mother-of-one. “But as a parent you’re definitely nervous and concerned and worried and you just have to be a really good communicator because if you’re not, you could be like me by accident and you know like bark at someone like no don’t do that instead of saying ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea why don’t we wash your hands and come back and then we’ll revisit maybe holding the baby’ or the next time.”

Mike then recommended that the caller should explain to their friends and family what is expected from them prior to their visit.

“I would tell them before they come over on the phone and say listen, he’s got no immune system, don’t come over just please stay away from him, there’s no kissing, there’s no touching, if you want to take a photo with the baby, I will pick him up and I will hold him and someone will take a photo of us and also guess what, when they get there they’ll forget so, good news is tell them once over the phone and as soon as they walk in, be like can you please wash your hands because people just forget,” stated Mike. “You know, they’ve got their shoes on, it’s like please take your shoes off and please wash your hands and then once they wash their hands, tell them again, listen I know I said this on the phone, he’s really cute, I know you want to touch him and kiss him because if he gets sick it’s going to be a problem, he’s going to go to the hospital, so just please stay, I would say a couple feet away, just so you’re upfront with people, so you told them on the phone, you told them when you got there, you have to be the micromanager of the meeting, and you have to be the baby’s biggest advocate.”

Mike Sorrentino Uploaded Three Pictures of Romeo on October 7

On October 7, Mike Sorrentino uploaded three pictures of his son on Instagram. The photos showed the 4-month-old, who was wearing a romper adorned with silver stars, sitting in his activity chair.

“Too cute not to post [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] @itsbabysituation,” read the caption of the post.

A few commenters took the time to share their thoughts on the pictures of Romeo.

“Okay that face!! So dang cute! [heart-eye emoji] perfect mix of mommy and daddy situation [red heart emoji],” commented one social media user.

“Baby situation is so adorable,” wrote a different commenter.

