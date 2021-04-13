Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Show Off Their Incredible Home

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino moved into their dream home in late 2019, but fans have been seeing even more of it lately as the couple has been spending time at home due to the pandemic—and a pregnancy.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars are expecting a baby boy in May, so their lavish Monmouth County, New Jersey home will soon feature a nursery.

The couple shelled out around $1.8 million for the 9,800 square foot mansion, which features 7-bedrooms, 10-baths, and four stories, per E! News. The top floor of the Holmdel, New Jersey property includes an observation deck with a view of the city skyline in Manhattan.

The house was originally designed by award-winning architect Rui A. Ponte and was revamped in 2011 by interior designer Satomi Yoshida-Ka. It includes a mother-in-law suite and two-story office and library. There’s also a modern staircase, gourmet kitchen, an elevator, a courtyard, and a 4-car garage.

In recent photos, the couple posed in their stunning dining room during Lauren’s baby shower. The room features a gorgeous light fixture and a round table.

Fans also got a peek at the couple’s kitchen as the mom-to-be posed for pregnancy photos earlier this year. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets as well as a huge island.

Late last year, fans also got a look at the couple’s Christmas decor which also doubled as a gender reveal for Baby Sitch. A blue-lit tree was housed in a room with built-ins, large windows, and a high ceiling.

Fans have also seen glimpses of the couple’s bedroom, which serves as a snuggle space for their dog, Mosey. The room features light bedding and dark, floral wallpaper.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Added Some Extras to Their Home

In 2020, the Jersey Shore couple opened up about their dream house in an interview with Life & Style. The two described the house as a “work in progress,” despite its move-in condition.

“I don’t think it needs anything, but we’re just going to try to improve it a little bit here and there,” Lauren said. “We’re about to start the process of building our pool. We put in a home gym, and it’s still not finished. It has a few pieces of equipment and we’re definitely going to continue to build it out.”

Lauren also revealed that because fans see their home on TV, they do get some unexpected visitors to their property.

“I think it is interesting when you share your home on TV, everybody feels like it’s an open place to visit,” she said. “But people are usually respectful. We get a lot of drive-bys, but nothing too invasive.”

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Keep Their Home Super Organized

The reality TV couple also put some money into updating their closets after moving into their home. The duo worked with The Project Neat to organize their closets, complete with shelving and shoe holders.

In addition, they had a kitchen pantry makeover that utilized baskets and containers. Lauren told her social media followers that she’s “obsessed” with her more functional space.

Fans will likely see more of Mike and Lauren’s house when Jersey Shore returns to MTV.

